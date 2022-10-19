Chargers Mailbag: J.C. Jackson, The Red-Zone Offense & Spiller's Potential Debut 

A hot topic to start us off, so let's dive into it.

Among the more interesting developments Monday night took place in the secondary, where Michael Davis took over at cornerback for J.C. Jackson in the second half against Denver.

It's been an up-and-down season for Jackson so far. He looked great in training camp but then missed time with an ankle procedure before making his Bolts debut in Week 2.

Since then, he's made some plays and been on the wrong end of some others. Staley was asked Tuesday if mental errors were bothering Jackson.

"I think that's fair to say," Staley said.

Staley also didn't sound overly concerned with Jackson, and noted he simply felt a change was needed at that particular time.

We now know that Jackson will be back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Seahawks, which Staley announced Wednesday.

"J.C. had a tough night the other night, but we're going to make sure we stay patient with him because he has all the tools we're looking for," Staley said. "I've got to do a better job coaching him, getting him in a comfort zone.

"We expect him to be out there this week and playing his brand of ball," Staley added. "He's going to learn a lot from what happened the other night … what he needs to do with his game, what we need to do as coaches. That's as much on me as anybody."

Jackson was known as a press-man corner in New England, and Staley said he's done that "most of the time for us." But the Chargers can't run that coverage every single play, and it will be up to Jackson and others around him to get on the same page if some sort of zone is called.

Staley noted that Jackson's struggles haven't been all schematic, either.

"It's us getting him in him in as good a rhythm as possible," Staley said. "I think it's practice time, meeting time, the consistency of that.

"That was delayed at the beginning of the season, and I think that caused a setback in terms of his development within our team, and getting him playing his game within our team," Staley added. "There's a lot of little things that go into that."

Personally, I'm going to give Jackson the benefit of the doubt right now, even if his play has been erratic.

It's tough to move across the country and change from the familiar surroundings you've known your whole professional career. In the long run, here's to hoping to Jackson can find his groove and get back to being the elite player he's shown to be.