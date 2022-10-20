Jamal 'Big Mal' Williams on His Big Chargers Honor

Your rookie year, you scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. What do you remember about that play?

Williams: It was 14 yards, and I was [saying to myself], 'Please do not drop this ball!' I intercepted the ball and was like, 'Oh, there's the end zone. Let's go! Whatever you do, do not fumble this ball, let's make a play.'

I ran into the end zone and I looked at my teammates and they were celebrating and I was like what do I do? So I did a little, I call it cheesy now, little dance move. Guys were so excited, and it was a great joy to [make] an impact on the game at that time.

In 2004, the Chargers make a change at defensive coordinator. You're 4-12 the previous year and they bring in Wade Phillips. What kind of impact did he have on your career?

Williams: Oh, a tremendous impact. When Wade came in, he brought in a lot of parts to fit the scheme so the scheme worked. He sat me down and he told me, 'Hey, this nose tackle position is an integral part of this defense. This is how a 3-4 defense will work.' At the time, I'm like, yeah, everybody has an important job, but once we started learning the scheme, you have to be beast mode and be incredible, strong, and stout in there to make this defense work.

We had all the right pieces. I had great linebackers behind me, Randall Godfrey, Steve Foley, [and] we brought in young, strong guys like Igor Olshansky and Jacques Cesaire. All the pieces worked. We just went out there and did what we had to do.

What was the mindset of those Chargers teams to go on the run you had?

Williams: Each week, it was totally different. Some guys took on the WWE type of mentality of tag team brothers, like you'd hear in the meetings, 'OH YEAH, BROTHER!' Fired up, and we'd still have three to four more days before the game!