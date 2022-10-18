Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday's game with mark the 52nd matchup between these two teams and the first time they'll play each other in the regular season since November of 2018. The Seahawks hold a 26-25 all-time advantage over the Bolts, but the Chargers have won three out of the last four matchups.

The last meeting between these two teams came on November 4, 2018.

In that Week 8 matchup, the Chargers were able to hold on to a 25-17 win in Seattle. Wide receiver Keenan Allen had a big day, as he hauled in six passes for 124 yards, the second-most yards he would record that that season. Allen also added his longest run of that season, a 28-yarder on the first offensive play of the game for the Chargers. Wide receiver Mike Williams also contributed to the win, as his 30-yard touchdown catch extended the Bolts lead to two possessions before halftime. Safety Derwin James, Jr, who was a rookie, recorded 11 total tackles in this game — a season-high for his rookie year.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, October 23

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

WATCH ON TV

Network: FOX

STREAMING

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

