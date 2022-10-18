Bolts Injury Updates, Tranquill's Quick Sack & Herbert's Winning Play

Boone chose James, and as evident by the screenshot above, Tranquill swarmed on Wilson in a heartbeat.

"I love the call," Tranquill said postgame. "They called a timeout and I was like 'Coach, let's keep it on', and we brought a zero [blitz].

"Great design by Coach Staley and our staff," Tranquill added. "Well-executed, well-timed blitz timing by Derwin and I and everybody did their job and it opened it up for me."

Staley added: "Those guys did a great job of timing it up and executing, and the coverage players did a good job of executing. Drue hit that thing flying. That is going to be one that he is on his podcast talking about.'

Staley on Tuesday praised Tranquill for his steady and consistent play so far through six games.

"Consistency of performance and production in that consistency," Staley said of Tranquill, who has been on the field for every defensive snap over the past three games. "You can be consistent in your job, but are you producing? I think he is doing both of those things.

"He's communicating at a high level, playing with a lot of energy, being a factor in run game, pass game, pass-rush," Staley added. "He's having a really nice season."

3. A winning play

Staley on Monday said the Chargers offense had to endure some tough sledding against a stout Broncos defense at all levels Monday night.

And while there were certainly ups and downs through the game, Staley pointed to the Chargers being 11-for-22 on third downs as a key reason why the Bolts were able to come away with the win.

Yet it was the final third down chance of the game — one the Chargers didn't actually convert — that might have been one of the most hidden plays of the night.

On third-and-12 from the Denver 30-yard line, Justin Herbert backpedaled before finding Mike Williams for a 9-yard gain.

The play was short of the sticks, and was only Williams' second catch of the night, but it moved Hopkins' field goal try from 48 yards to 39 yards.

Staley said Hopkins' limit was around the 25-yard line, which would be a 43-yard attempt.

"Dustin was going to give that a go if we had not converted. I told you guys that at the beginning of the half, when we went for it on that fourth-and-two, initially, we kind of set that line at the 25," Staley said. "We were trying to be careful with him, but at the end of the game, we were just going to give it a go, he was going to give it a go.

"Credit to him for being such a resilient player, tough guy, competitor," Staley added. "You can't say enough about him because he was hurting, obviously, because he's going to be out for a second."

Staley also credited Herbert for recognizing that situation on the fly, and said his impact was more than his stat line against Denver.