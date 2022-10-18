Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Injury Updates, Tranquill's Quick Sack & Herbert's Winning Play

Oct 18, 2022 at 04:41 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

afr

The Chargers are 4-2 after a walk-off win over the Broncos.

Here a deeper look at the Bolts after a Week 6 victory on Monday Night Football:

1. Bolts are rolling but banged up

Monday night wasn't the prettiest game you'll ever see, but the Bolts took the overtime win to improve to 4-2.

The Chargers have now won three straight games — all by seven points or less — to have the second-best record in the AFC with the Chiefs and Jets. The Bills lead the conference at 5-1.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said the Bolts are taking a simple approach of late.

"Just week-to-week. Not making more of it than what it is," Staley said. "It's the NFL. Week-to-week, you have to be ready to play.

"Our guys did a good job being ready to play Monday night against a quality team," Staley added. "As you guys know, a division game, big game, at home, and so our guys came ready to play and did what it took. We were able to get out of there with a W."

The Bolts, however, did suffer some injuries Monday night against Denver.

Staley said running back Joshua Kelley has a sprained MCL and will likely miss two to four weeks.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins is on the same injury timeframe with the hamstring injury he played through in primetime. Taylor Bertolet, who kicked for the Bolts in Week 5 in Cleveland, will fill in for Hopkins in the meantime.

Tight end Donald Parham, Jr., is in the concussion protocol. He had three catches for 53 yards in Week 6.

"Always a concern. We were on top of it last night. We'll make sure that we take our time," Staley said. "I think that we have the advantage of the bye week coming up here, and we'll make sure that we take full advantage of whatever time frame is needed for him to feel his best."

Center Corey Linsley returned to the team facility Tuesday after dealing with an illness in recent days.

"Corey is back in the building today. He's progressing well. He was able to get his hydration and diet where it needs to be," Staley He got a little bit of a modified lift in this morning. We'll work him back into practice this week."

As for wide receiver Keenan Allen, Staley said the wide receiver appears to be on the right track with his hamstring injury. He was injured in the first half of Week 1 and hasn't played since.

"You can expect him to work back into practice this week," Staley said.

2. Tranquill's perfectly timed sack

Before Hopkins' game-winning field goal sent SoFi Stadium into a tizzy, the loudest play of the night came on Drue Tranquill's second sack.

The linebacker got to Russell Wilson early in the fourth quarter, but his second sack was a highlight-reel play that was over in the blink of an eye.

Here are some numbers, courtesy of NFL's NextGen Stats, on Tranquill's second sack.

The Broncos had the ball at their own 43-yard line, and faced third-and-6 with 2 minutes and 31 seconds left in regulation.

The Chargers lined up in their formation, only to have the Broncos call a timeout. The key, Staley said, was for Tranquill not to tip off the fact he was blitzing before the timeout was called.

"We wanted to make sure, in the timeout, that we didn't give away the pressure," Staley said. "They were kind of in a wrong motion, kind of late in the sequence, so they took one.

"I just wanted to make sure, from up top, that — optics-wise — we didn't give it away. I kind of knew that because I was watching the guys who would be blitzing," Staley added. "Then, wanted to make sure that our guys felt good about going at it again."

Tranquill did not give it away, and his patience moments later helped him get to Wilson. In the screenshot below, Tranquill perfectly times his blitz right as the ball is snapped.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 11.18.54 AM

Denver actually had the same number of blockers — six — as the Bolts had rushing at Wilson.

But a great scheme by Staley helped Tranqiull break free, as Denver was confused at the snap.

The right side of the Broncos offensive line team up to block Austin Johnson, who is more of a run stuffer and has 7.0 career sacks in 97 games. Sebastian Joseph-Day was occupied by the center, while the left guard took Jerry Tillery and the left tackle matched up against Khalil Mack.

That left Broncos running back Mike Boone with a choice of blocking Tranquill or Derwin James, Jr., who was also blitzing on the play.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 11.19.18 AM

Boone chose James, and as evident by the screenshot above, Tranquill swarmed on Wilson in a heartbeat.

"I love the call," Tranquill said postgame. "They called a timeout and I was like 'Coach, let's keep it on', and we brought a zero [blitz].

"Great design by Coach Staley and our staff," Tranquill added. "Well-executed, well-timed blitz timing by Derwin and I and everybody did their job and it opened it up for me."

Staley added: "Those guys did a great job of timing it up and executing, and the coverage players did a good job of executing. Drue hit that thing flying. That is going to be one that he is on his podcast talking about.'

Staley on Tuesday praised Tranquill for his steady and consistent play so far through six games.

"Consistency of performance and production in that consistency," Staley said of Tranquill, who has been on the field for every defensive snap over the past three games. "You can be consistent in your job, but are you producing? I think he is doing both of those things.

"He's communicating at a high level, playing with a lot of energy, being a factor in run game, pass game, pass-rush," Staley added. "He's having a really nice season."

3. A winning play

Staley on Monday said the Chargers offense had to endure some tough sledding against a stout Broncos defense at all levels Monday night.

And while there were certainly ups and downs through the game, Staley pointed to the Chargers being 11-for-22 on third downs as a key reason why the Bolts were able to come away with the win.

Yet it was the final third down chance of the game — one the Chargers didn't actually convert — that might have been one of the most hidden plays of the night.

On third-and-12 from the Denver 30-yard line, Justin Herbert backpedaled before finding Mike Williams for a 9-yard gain.

The play was short of the sticks, and was only Williams' second catch of the night, but it moved Hopkins' field goal try from 48 yards to 39 yards.

Staley said Hopkins' limit was around the 25-yard line, which would be a 43-yard attempt.

"Dustin was going to give that a go if we had not converted. I told you guys that at the beginning of the half, when we went for it on that fourth-and-two, initially, we kind of set that line at the 25," Staley said. "We were trying to be careful with him, but at the end of the game, we were just going to give it a go, he was going to give it a go.

"Credit to him for being such a resilient player, tough guy, competitor," Staley added. "You can't say enough about him because he was hurting, obviously, because he's going to be out for a second."

Staley also credited Herbert for recognizing that situation on the fly, and said his impact was more than his stat line against Denver.

"I thought Justin made a lot of winning plays last night," Staley said. "To you guys, when you look at that stat sheet, there were a lot of winning plays that happened in the game that he made."

4. Jackson looking for consistency

The Bolts defense was on fire in the second half and overtime Monday night, limiting the Broncos to just three points and less than 100 yards of total offense on seven possessions.

The Chargers did it without cornerback J.C. Jackson, who was on the sideline while Michael Davis saw the field after halftime.

Staly was asked for his assessment of Jackson after Monday.

"We just need to stay patient. Last night wasn't up to his standard, or ours. We felt like we had to go in a different direction," Staley said. "We're going to stay with him, keep coaching him, and see if we can get him comfortable."

Staley noted that "it's fair to say" that Jackson has made some mental errors. And he added that Jackson has been able to play his usual press coverage that made him so dominant in recent seasons.

"He came here to do the job that he was designed to do," Staley said. "His performance, it has nothing to do with that, fitting in or scheme fit or any of that.

"He's here to do what he does best," Staley added. "We need to make sure that we continue to work with him so that he's focused, consistent and being the player that we know he can be."

5. Spiller, Rountree to battle for spot

With Kelley potentially out for a month, Staley said a pair of running backs — Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree III — will compete for that spot on game day.

The Chargers have had three active running backs in every game this season in Austin Ekeler, Kelley and Sony Michel.

"Isaiah and Larry will duke it out in practice this week. We were kind of doing that last week, as well," Staley said. "I think one of those two guys will be going into the game. Special teams will factor into it, as well.

"Isaiah has been doing really well in practice, as I have told you guys. Larry has, too," Staley added. "We'll let those guys compete and we'll let you know at the end of the week."

Rountree had 36 carries for 87 yards and a score during the 2021 season. Spiller was a 2022 fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M.

"The thing Isaiah has done a good job of is earning the trust of the coaching staff and the quarterbacks," Staley said. "He's a well-rounded player, a smart player from a protection standpoint.

"I think with kills and alerts within the play, I think he's earning the trust of his teammates and coaches. I think where you really benefit is just by being out in the fire," Staley added.

Bolts in B&W: Week 6

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 6 MNF win over the Broncos in monochrome

221017_BBW06_Gallery_001
1 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_002
2 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_003
3 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_005
4 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_004
5 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_007
6 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_006
7 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_008
8 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_009
9 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_010
10 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_011
11 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_012
12 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_014
13 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_013
14 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_015
15 / 58
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_016
16 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_017
17 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_018
18 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_019
19 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_020
20 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_021
21 / 58
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_022
22 / 58
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_023
23 / 58
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_024
24 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_025
25 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_026
26 / 58
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_027
27 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_028
28 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_029
29 / 58
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_030
30 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_031
31 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_032
32 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_033
33 / 58
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_034
34 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_035
35 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_036
36 / 58
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_037
37 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_038
38 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_039
39 / 58
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_040
40 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_041
41 / 58
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_042
42 / 58
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_043
43 / 58
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_044
44 / 58
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_045
45 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_046
46 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_047
47 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_048
48 / 58
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_049
49 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_050
50 / 58
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_051
51 / 58
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_052
52 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_053
53 / 58
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_054
54 / 58
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_055
55 / 58
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_056
56 / 58
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_057
57 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_BBW06_Gallery_058
58 / 58
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Hopkins Plays Hero With Game-Winner in Primetime

Chargers kicker fights through hamstring injury, hits walk-off field goal in overtime as Bolts beat Broncos on Monday night

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Ready for Primetime Showdown with Broncos

"You only get so few Monday Night Football games a year. This one is against a really good team, a really good defense. I'm really juiced. It's going to be fun."

news

After Further Review: Bolts Cherish Back-to-Back Road Wins

Chargers won away from home in Weeks 4 and 5, now among cluster of teams with 3-2 record

news

5 Takeaways: Ekeler, Bolts Ground Game Go Off in Week 5

Bolts rush for 200-plus yards as Chargers move to 3-2 after wild win against the Browns

news

Final Thoughts: Browns Run Game is Bolts Top Priority in Week 5

Chargers defense looks to limit Cleveland rushing attack on the road

news

Salyer Savors 'Special Moment' After 1st NFL start

"We talked about this a lot — that the moment will come and just being ready for it, no matter how it shows up. It just so happened to show up at left tackle."

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Use Late Surge to Get Past Texans

Bolts use late 4th-down conversion, touchdown to seal second win of the season

news

Final Thoughts: Herbert Feeling More Comfortable Heading Into Week 4

Chargers quarterback said Friday said he's making progress and is ready go to for Sunday's game in Houston

news

Chargers Expect Rashawn Slater to Miss Rest of 2022 Season

The Pro-Bowl left tackle suffered a biceps injury Sunday that could sideline him for the remainder of the year

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Focused on Response After Week 3 Loss

"Just got to play better, hold ourselves accountable. That's not our standard of play and we know that. All of us."

news

Final Thoughts: Chase Daniel Staying Ready Ahead of Week 3

Chargers backup QB said he's ready to go if Justin Herbert does not play against Jacksonville

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

Latest News
Advertising