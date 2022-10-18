Power Rankings: Bolts Rise After 3rd Straight Win

The Chargers are on a three-game winning streak.

Following Week 6 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked following their primetime win against the Broncos

No. 10: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 12)

What to make of the latest Chargers win, a 19-16 overtime conquest of the Broncos? The defense certainly did its job, regularly harassing Russell Wilson and reducing Denver's "attack" to rubble after a fast start...

No. 6: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 10)

The Chargers aren't doing things the easy way, but they are getting the job done. And after out-lasting the Broncos on Monday night, the Bolts are now 4-2 and in a virtual tie with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West.

It's a far cry from a few weeks ago. After losing a heartbreaker to the Chiefs in which quarterback Justin Herbert injured his ribs, the Chargers were blown out by the Jaguars at home to fall to 1-2. The offense was sporadic. The defense wasn't playing well. The Chargers were in trouble.

Since then, however, the Chargers have peeled off three wins in a row. Granted, the last two came by a combined total of five points.

The offense still isn't playing especially well, although at least part of that can be attributed to the absence of No. 1 receiver Keenan Allen. But the defense is holding its own despite Joey Bosa's injury, and the Chargers are finding ways to win instead of finding ways to lose...

If Los Angeles can enter the break at 5-2, the team will have to be pretty happy with where things stand, given the injuries that have struck both sides of the ball.