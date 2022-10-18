Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Power Rankings: Bolts Rise After 3rd Straight Win

Oct 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Power Rankings Week 6

The Chargers are on a three-game winning streak.

Following Week 6 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked following their primetime win against the Broncos

No. 10: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 12)

What to make of the latest Chargers win, a 19-16 overtime conquest of the Broncos? The defense certainly did its job, regularly harassing Russell Wilson and reducing Denver's "attack" to rubble after a fast start...

No. 6: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 10)

The Chargers aren't doing things the easy way, but they are getting the job done. And after out-lasting the Broncos on Monday night, the Bolts are now 4-2 and in a virtual tie with the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West.

It's a far cry from a few weeks ago. After losing a heartbreaker to the Chiefs in which quarterback Justin Herbert injured his ribs, the Chargers were blown out by the Jaguars at home to fall to 1-2. The offense was sporadic. The defense wasn't playing well. The Chargers were in trouble.

Since then, however, the Chargers have peeled off three wins in a row. Granted, the last two came by a combined total of five points.

The offense still isn't playing especially well, although at least part of that can be attributed to the absence of No. 1 receiver Keenan Allen. But the defense is holding its own despite Joey Bosa's injury, and the Chargers are finding ways to win instead of finding ways to lose...

If Los Angeles can enter the break at 5-2, the team will have to be pretty happy with where things stand, given the injuries that have struck both sides of the ball.

No. 13: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 9)

Photos: Broncos vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium!

3LAC0950
1 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7387
2 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1071
3 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8482
4 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ7340
5 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
_JMZ7387
6 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
7LAC7511
7 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7542
8 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7542
9 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_6919
10 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ7409
11 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
3LAC1229
12 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1277
13 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7681
14 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7607
15 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0181
16 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0217
17 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7783
18 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0266
19 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7682
20 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0270
21 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7742
22 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1328
23 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1353
24 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7929
25 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8095
26 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1512
27 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200451
28 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8241
29 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0405
30 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC7982
31 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8010
32 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ8240
33 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
4LAC0517
34 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8022
35 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8089
36 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_7641
37 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1851
38 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_7685
39 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8159
40 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8534
41 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8205
42 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1819
43 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ8437
44 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
NMV_7532
45 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_7582
46 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1750
47 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8119
48 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA6601
49 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC1936
50 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8611
51 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8692
52 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8239
53 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2115
54 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8537
55 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8883
56 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2237
57 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8899
58 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA8941
59 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8374
60 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ9054
61 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
3LAC2353
62 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE200805
63 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
1CHA6718
64 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8474
65 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2519
66 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2541
67 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8562
68 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ9135
69 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
7LAC8531
70 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8589
71 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8612
72 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8622
73 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8632
74 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8635
75 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8641_1
76 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8819
77 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8833
78 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8856
79 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC8937
80 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9383
81 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8600
82 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0766
83 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC2878
84 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8721
85 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8746
86 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA9767
87 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0872
88 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0879
89 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0888
90 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8827
91 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0930
92 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8894
93 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1009
94 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_7796
95 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_7826
96 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_8510
97 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ9918
98 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
NMV_8564
99 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC8992
100 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ0065
101 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
7LAC9025
102 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400376
103 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400411
104 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7058
105 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7062
106 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1403
107 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1449
108 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7105
109 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC9333
110 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3189
111 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201163
112 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ0807
113 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
3LAC3314
114 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC3439
115 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7273
116 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1566
117 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1612
118 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC5080
119 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC5105
120 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ1075
121 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
_JMZ1139
122 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
TE100640
123 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2764
124 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100702
125 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100718
126 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100730
127 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1761
128 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_9158
129 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_9161
130 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_9580
131 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_9603
132 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
3CHA7625
133 / 151
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC1810
134 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_9659
135 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
NMV_9660
136 / 151
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE201623
137 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC5164
138 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC5223
139 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2844
140 / 151
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100775
141 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100782
142 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100797
143 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ2094
144 / 151
(John McGillen/NFL)
TE400538
145 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400543
146 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400739
147 / 151
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9140
148 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9202
149 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9216
150 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9193
151 / 151
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 6: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 7)

No. 6: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 10)

The Chargers have quietly fought through their rash of offensive and defensive injuries to get two games above .500 and they continued with just enough from Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler on Monday night against the battered Broncos.

No. 9: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 13)

Bolts Celebrate Big MNF Win at SoFi Stadium

Get an inside look at the Chargers celebrating their Week 6, 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium!

6LAC2970
1 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9272
2 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9321
3 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3017
4 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9458
5 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9529
6 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE400485
7 / 54
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ2316
8 / 54
(John McGillen/NFL)
1LAC9551
9 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC2884
10 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
_JMZ2435
11 / 54
(John McGillen/NFL)
6LAC3103
12 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE100810
13 / 54
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9620
14 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9657
15 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9697
16 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9709
17 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9737
18 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9014
19 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9754
20 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3507
21 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9812
22 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9882
23 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9869
24 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9906
25 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9990
26 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0031
27 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3298
28 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9970
29 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0013
30 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0037
31 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3286
32 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3342
33 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0065
34 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0095
35 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3386
36 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0113
37 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0133
38 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0158
39 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0186
40 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0200
41 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0250
42 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0221
43 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0214
44 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3434
45 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0273
46 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3221_1
47 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0314
48 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0341
49 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0359
50 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0363
51 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0418
52 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC3493
53 / 54
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0449
54 / 54
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No. 7 Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 11)

No. 8: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 10)

No. 15: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 15)

No. 12: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 8)

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Week 6 Game Picks: Chargers or Broncos?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 6 matchup between the Chargers and the Broncos.

news

Pair of Chargers Get Week 5 Game Balls From MMQB

Ekeler, Staley highlighted in Sports Illustrated among top NFL Week 5 performances

news

Power Rankings: Chargers Remain Steady After Week 5 Win

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Bolts ranked as they prepare to host Monday Night Football in Week 6

news

Week 5 Game Picks: Chargers or Browns?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 5 matchup between the Chargers and the Browns.

news

Power Rankings: Chargers Get Slight Bump After Week 4 Win

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Bolts ranked as they prepare to get back on the road in Week 5

news

PFF Spotlights Bolts Top Performers in Win Over Houston

Ekeler, James, Jr., Salyer and Tillery all highlighted by Pro Football Focus following Week 4

news

Week 4 Game Picks: Chargers or Texans?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 4 matchup between the Chargers and the Texans.

news

Power Rankings: Where Are Chargers Entering Week 4?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Bolts ranked heading into Sunday's game in Houston

news

Week 3 Game Picks: Chargers or Jaguars?

NFL pundits have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 3 matchup between the Chargers and the Jaguars.

news

O'Neal, Cromartie Among Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Chargers have 10 former players who were announced Tuesday as nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

news

Power Rankings: Chargers Remain in Top 10

Take a look at where various NFL analysts have the Bolts ranked heading into Week 3

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today reduced the roster to 80 players.

video

All In: Episode 1 | Get Your Mind Right

On the season premiere of ALL IN, go back inside Chargers headquarters as, after a rollercoaster 2021 season full of broken records and close finishes, the LA Chargers are back with a new rookie class and a retooled defense. Get exclusive access to the Bolts team meeting room as Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James and more begin creating a championship mentality for 2022.

Latest News
Advertising