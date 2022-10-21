Scouting the Seahawks: Week 7

Geno Smith seems to have been revitalized of late and drew a ton of praise this week from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. What's been clocking for Smith this season?

MSD: Smith entered this season with more career interceptions (37) than touchdown passes (34) and had yet to demonstrate an ability to push the ball down the field without compromising accuracy or ball security. He has figured out that balance in Seattle. It helps having reliable pass protection and arguably the best receiving tandem in football but more than the weapons around him, Smith just seems to have learned how to take calculated risks with the football. In New York, he appeared to be a gunslinger with no regard for the consequences. Here in Seattle, playing for a coach whose program is "all about the ball," Smith learned how to take care of the ball while still getting it to his playmakers at an efficient clip.

Tariq Woolen has been solid all season and is coming off NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. What's been the key to his success as a rookie?