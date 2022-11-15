ESPN 'Leaning Yes' on Chargers Playoff Hopes

The Bolts have been battered by injuries thus far, including this past Sunday against the 49ers where defensive linemen Otito Ogbonnia, Christian Covington and tight end Gerald Everett left the game due to injuries.

That will be the X-factor for the Chargers playoff hopes moving forward according to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, who contributed to Walder's piece, as health can keep them in the race.

Thiry wrote:

Injuries. The Chargers appeared ready-made for the playoffs heading into the season, but injuries have limited them. Herbert has been battling through fractured rib cartilage since Week 2. Receiver Keenan Allen has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has limited him to half a game since Week 1. Fellow receiver Mike Williams is working through a high ankle sprain. And left tackle Rashawn Slater, cornerback J.C. Jackson and edge rusher Joey Bosa are on Injured Reserve, with Slater and Jackson out for the season.

The Chargers could see a big boost soon however, as they hope wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, in addition to outside linebacker Joey Bosa, will return at some point this season.