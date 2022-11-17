Growing Pains: Why Derwin James, Jr., is Better Than Ever

This season has been a slog at times for the Bolts, who sit at 5-4 despite a rash of injuries to nearly every position group.

But the safety thankfully hasn't been one of them, which has allowed James to impact every level of the defense through nine games.

And it's difficult to articulate just how vital James has been for the Chargers defense this season.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley tried his best earlier this week to do just that.

"I think that for the average NFL fan, to be able to do as much as he does on the football field, not only what he is doing, but how he is doing it — and how challenging that is physically and mentally, like the tax — it would just be hard to explain to people the tax that Derwin has on him during a week," Staley said. "That's what special players in the league get paid for, for that tax.

"But he always answers the bell and there is no role that he won't perform for our team," Staley continued. "I think what he does is he does all of those roles at a premium level. That is what is rare about him. You don't have any defensive backs that can do what he can do.

"That is why I say you can never take what you are seeing for granted," Staley added. "Because you can name a handful of people in the last 20 years who are doing what he's doing on a day-to-day, game-to-game basis."

That is hefty and high praise from Staley, who is known as one of the top defensive minds in the league and has an ardent amount of respect for the history of the game.

But it's a challenge that is enthusiastically welcomed by James.

A year ago, he lined up at five different positions in his first year in Staley's scheme. His workload is even greater this season.

"They're asking me to play six or seven positions," James said as he rattled off a few of them, including edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback and safety (you know, his listed position).

"But I feel like that's a privilege to be able to do that," James continued. "For them to trust me to able to go out there every week, every game plan, they trust that I'm going to do it right and not have any mental lapses at any of those positions.