Week 11 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Chiefs

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs as we head into Week 11 of the 2022 season:
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR Keenan Allen
|Hamstring
|Limited
|WR DeAndre Carter
|Ribs
|Limited
|TE Gerald Everett
|Groin
|Limited
|K Dustin Hopkins
|Right Hamstring
|DNP
|OLB Khalil Mack
|NIR - Rest
|DNP
|T Trey Pipkins III
|Knee
|Limited
|OLB Chris Rumph II
|Knee
|Limited
|P JK Scott
|Illness
|DNP
|WR Mike Williams
|Ankle
|Limited
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR Mecole Hardman
|Abdomen/Illness
|DNP
|CB Chris Lammons
|Concussion
|DNP
|WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Concussion
|DNP
|WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|Illness
|DNP
|RB Jerick McKinnon
|Hamstring
|Limited
|CB La'Jarius Sneed
|Knee
|Limited
|RB Isaiah Pacheco
|Quad
|Full
|T Andrew Wylie
|Elbow
|Full
