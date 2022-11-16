Chargers Mailbag: Addition of Davison, A Rookie Debut & WR Depth

You got your answer Wednesday morning when the Bolts announced they signed Tyeler Davison to the 53-man roster off Cleveland's practice squad. David Moa was also added to the practice squad.

The addition of Davison and Moa obviously comes after a rough Week 11 that saw Otito Ogbonnia lost to the season with a torn patella tendon. Christian Covington suffered a pectoral injury and is likely out for the year.

If you're counting, that's three key defensive tackles lost in the span of a week, as Austin Johnson is also out for the year with a fractured knee. The Chargers also released Jerry Tillery last week.

The injuries keep piling up for the Bolts, who only had three healthy defensive linemen for most of the fourth quarter against the 49ers.

Big kudos to Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox and Breiden Fehoko for how they gutted it out late, but you need as many bodies as possible up front going forward.

Davison and Moa will help, and Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said that Joe Gaziano will likely be elevated to the 53-man roster at some point, too.

Davison is a veteran with 106 career games played, including 85 starts, from 2015-21 with the Saints and Falcons. He has played in a lot of games and is a veteran, so hopefully his transition is a bit more smooth given his experience.

Either way, it will be all hands on deck up front for the Chargers defensive line.

One final note, I received plenty of tweets asking why the Chargers weren't going after this player or that player.

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday when asked about adding new linemen.

"We're trying to mine the entire NFL and try to find the best fits," Staley said. "Maybe we have relationships at certain places or maybe they've played in certain styles that are similar to ours and try to leverage all of your relationships to make good decisions, and bring guys in here that are healthy, that are ready to play football and you feel like can contribute at a winning level."