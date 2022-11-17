What the Chiefs Are Saying About the Chargers

Take a look at what Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others said throughout the week about the Bolts ahead of their Week 11 primetime matchup:
Head Coach Andy Reid
Opening statement:
"... We look forward to playing the Chargers. We know they're a good football team. They're getting some of their players back, we realize that. So, we'll have a good week of practice to get ready for them starting today."
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
On Chargers QB Justin Herbert:
"He's a special arm talent. He throws some passes that I don't think anyone can throw in this league and that includes myself. He has a cannon for an arm, you watch – I watch on film every week because we play similar opponents – there's some throws that you just kind of shake your head because they are just that special. I understand that it'll be a great challenge for us as a team to go up against the Chargers and the talent that they have over there. How can we match that intensity (and) how can we match that talent and go out there and win a football game is what we have to focus on."
Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo
On Chargers RB Austin Ekeler:
"Yeah, and it's as much as the run part of it as it is his throwing, right? He's become, obviously, a 'favorite' of – was always a favorite of – the quarterback's, but when they had a couple of guys down, his tick as far as targets went way up. (He's) a guy that we're concerned about. A guy that we've talked about. We'll work third down today and 30's (Austin Ekeler) going to be first thing I put up on Wednesday, yesterday morning was everybody needs to know who 30 is. Linemen included. That's how much we respect him and how good he is."
Cornerback Trent McDuffie
On biggest threat the Chargers present:
"I think that is going to be the biggest factor, stopping Justin Herbert's passing attack because he can throw the ball anywhere, so being able to limit his passing lanes. I think (Chargers RB) Austin Ekeler is also a great player who can do a lot of things. He's really good out of the backfield, catching passes and in the run game, so I think limiting those two to as less yards as we can as a defense is going to help us out the most."
