What the Chiefs Are Saying About the Chargers

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

"He's a special arm talent. He throws some passes that I don't think anyone can throw in this league and that includes myself. He has a cannon for an arm, you watch – I watch on film every week because we play similar opponents – there's some throws that you just kind of shake your head because they are just that special. I understand that it'll be a great challenge for us as a team to go up against the Chargers and the talent that they have over there. How can we match that intensity (and) how can we match that talent and go out there and win a football game is what we have to focus on."