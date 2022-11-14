Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Defense

— A total of three players played all 71 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Nasir Adderley and Drue Tranquill. James and Tranquill each had seven solo tackles.

— Asante Samuel, Jr., and Michael Davis started at cornerback, with each playing 67 snaps. Bryce Callahan played 23 snaps as the slot defender and Alohi Gilman was on the field for 22 snaps in three-safety packages. Rookie JT Woods was on the field for five defensive snaps.

— Kyle Van Noy played 58 snaps. Khalil Mack (54 snaps) finished the game with the Chargers only sack and two tackles for loss. Derrek Tuszka was on the field for 12 snaps, while Jerry Attaochu finished with 10 defensive snaps.

— Kenneth Murray, Jr., started next to Tranquill at linebacker and played 47 snaps. After Murray left the game in the first half, Troy Reeder took his place and logged seven snaps.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 62 snaps on the interior, followed by Morgan Fox, who played 48 snaps. Breiden Fehoko, who was signed to the active roster this week, played 42 defensive snaps, while Christian Covington played 34 before he left the game with a pectoral injury. Otito Ogbonnia played 10 snaps, but left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury.

Special Teams

— Tuszka led the Bolts playing all 28 snaps on special teams, while Amen Ogbongbemiga played 23 snaps.

— Horvath, Gilman, Reeder, Deane Leonard, Ja'Sir Taylor and Nick Niemann (who had a punt deflection) played 18 snaps on special teams.

— Tranquill and Attaochu logged 11 special teams snaps. Carter and Adderley were right behind them with 10 special teams snaps.

— Cameron Dicker, who made all three of his field goals plus an extra point, played eight snaps.