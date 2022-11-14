Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

The Chargers are 5-4 following a 22-16 loss to the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 10:
Offense
— Justin Herbert played 55 out of the 58 offensive snaps, with Chase Daniel taking the other three after Herbert left the field late in the second quarter. All five members of the Chargers starting offensive line — Jamaree Salyer, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Zion Johnson and Foster Sarell — played all 58 offensive snaps. Storm Norton played one offensive snap as an extra lineman.
— Joshua Palmer led all wide receivers in snaps with 55, catching three passes for 44 yards. DeAndre Carter was on the field for 50 snaps and caught all four of his targets for 64 yards, including the Chargers only touchdown of the night. Michael Bandy played 49 snaps and Jason Moore, Jr., played four offensive snaps.
— Austin Ekeler led all running back with 40 snaps and finished the game with 63 total yards. Isaiah Spiller played 10 snaps and Sony Michel played eight snaps. Fullback Xander Horvath was on the field for five offensive plays.
— Tre McKitty led all tight ends in snaps with 45, while Richard Rodgers followed him with 13 snaps. Gerald Everett played 10 offensive snaps, as he left the game with a groin injury in the second quarter.
Defense
— A total of three players played all 71 defensive snaps for the Bolts: Derwin James, Jr., Nasir Adderley and Drue Tranquill. James and Tranquill each had seven solo tackles.
— Asante Samuel, Jr., and Michael Davis started at cornerback, with each playing 67 snaps. Bryce Callahan played 23 snaps as the slot defender and Alohi Gilman was on the field for 22 snaps in three-safety packages. Rookie JT Woods was on the field for five defensive snaps.
— Kyle Van Noy played 58 snaps. Khalil Mack (54 snaps) finished the game with the Chargers only sack and two tackles for loss. Derrek Tuszka was on the field for 12 snaps, while Jerry Attaochu finished with 10 defensive snaps.
— Kenneth Murray, Jr., started next to Tranquill at linebacker and played 47 snaps. After Murray left the game in the first half, Troy Reeder took his place and logged seven snaps.
— Sebastian Joseph-Day played 62 snaps on the interior, followed by Morgan Fox, who played 48 snaps. Breiden Fehoko, who was signed to the active roster this week, played 42 defensive snaps, while Christian Covington played 34 before he left the game with a pectoral injury. Otito Ogbonnia played 10 snaps, but left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury.
Special Teams
— Tuszka led the Bolts playing all 28 snaps on special teams, while Amen Ogbongbemiga played 23 snaps.
— Horvath, Gilman, Reeder, Deane Leonard, Ja'Sir Taylor and Nick Niemann (who had a punt deflection) played 18 snaps on special teams.
— Tranquill and Attaochu logged 11 special teams snaps. Carter and Adderley were right behind them with 10 special teams snaps.
— Cameron Dicker, who made all three of his field goals plus an extra point, played eight snaps.
— JK Scott and Josh Harris each played nine snaps.
