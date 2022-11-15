AFC Playoff Picture: Bolts in Postseason Mix with 8 Games Left

5. New York Jets (6-3)

Next 3 games

11/20 @NE (5-4)

11/27 CHI (3-7)

12/04 @MIN (8-1)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 59 percent

Status: The Jets, who have wins over the Dolphins and Bills already, are looking to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

6. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Next 3 games

11/20 CLE (3-6)

11/24 @DET (3-6)

12/01 @NE (5-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 92 percent

Status: Week 10 was a rough one for the Bills, who lost in overtime to the Vikings and dropped from the AFC's top seed down to No. 6.

7. New England Patriots (5-4)

Next 3 games

11/20 NYJ (6-3)

11/24 @MIN (8-1)

12/01 BUF (6-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 40 percent

Status: The Patriots had their bye in Week 10, and now face a daunting three-game stretch against teams that are all currently in a playoff spot.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Next 3 games

11/20 KC (7-2)

11/27 @AZ (4-6)

12/04 @LV (2-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 40 percent

Status: The Chargers dropped out of a playoff spot in Week 10 after a close primetime loss to the 49ers. The Bolts are still within striking distance in the AFC West, but likely need to win Sunday at home against Kansas City to keep their division hopes alive. This week's injury report — as always — will be worth monitoring in terms of the team's overall health.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

Next 3 games

11/20 @PIT (3-6)

11/27 @TEN (6-3)

12/04 KC (7-2)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 47 percent

Status: The AFC representative in the Super Bowl a year ago, the Bengals haven't been as consistent this season and are winless (0-3) in AFC North play.

10. Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1)

Next 3 games

11/20 PHI (8-0)

11/28 PIT (3-6)

12/04 @DAL (6-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 29 percent