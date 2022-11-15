Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

AFC Playoff Picture: Bolts in Postseason Mix with 8 Games Left

Nov 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

The Chargers 2022 season has been a rollercoaster ride thus far.

The Bolts sit at 5-4 with eight games to go but are still in the mix for a playoff spot despite dealing with a plethora of injuries.

Here's the look at the AFC playoff picture — with standings, current playoff odds, and a status update — as we head into Week 11.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

Next 3 games

11/20 @LAC (5-4)

11/27 LAR (3-6)

12/04 @CIN (5-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 99 percent

Status: The Chiefs have been the AFC's top seed in each of the past two even-numbered seasons (2018 and 2020) and would be again if the season ended today. The Bolts will see their division rival in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football.

2. Miami Dolphins (7-3)

Next 3 games

11/27 HOU (1-7-1)

12/04 @SF (5-4)

12/11 @LAC (5-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 90 percent

Status: The Dolphins currently lead the AFC East and are looking for their first division crown since 2008.

3. Tennessee Titans (6-3)

Next 3 games

11/17 @GB (4-6)

11/27 CIN (5-4)

12/04 @PHI (8-0)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 93 percent

Status: The Titans started 0-2 but have rattled off six wins in their pasts even games, with the only loss coming to the Chiefs.

4. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

Next 3 games

11/20 CAR (3-7)

11/27 @JAX (3-7)

12/04 DEN (3-6)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 94 percent

Status: The Ravens missed the postseason a year ago but are on track to get back behind Lamar Jackson and a high-flying offense.

5. New York Jets (6-3)

Next 3 games

11/20 @NE (5-4)

11/27 CHI (3-7)

12/04 @MIN (8-1)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 59 percent

Status: The Jets, who have wins over the Dolphins and Bills already, are looking to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

6. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Next 3 games

11/20 CLE (3-6)

11/24 @DET (3-6)

12/01 @NE (5-4)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 92 percent

Status: Week 10 was a rough one for the Bills, who lost in overtime to the Vikings and dropped from the AFC's top seed down to No. 6.

7. New England Patriots (5-4)

Next 3 games

11/20 NYJ (6-3)

11/24 @MIN (8-1)

12/01 BUF (6-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 40 percent

Status: The Patriots had their bye in Week 10, and now face a daunting three-game stretch against teams that are all currently in a playoff spot.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4)

Next 3 games

11/20 KC (7-2)

11/27 @AZ (4-6)

12/04 @LV (2-7)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 40 percent

Status: The Chargers dropped out of a playoff spot in Week 10 after a close primetime loss to the 49ers. The Bolts are still within striking distance in the AFC West, but likely need to win Sunday at home against Kansas City to keep their division hopes alive. This week's injury report — as always — will be worth monitoring in terms of the team's overall health.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

Next 3 games

11/20 @PIT (3-6)

11/27 @TEN (6-3)

12/04 KC (7-2)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 47 percent

Status: The AFC representative in the Super Bowl a year ago, the Bengals haven't been as consistent this season and are winless (0-3) in AFC North play.

10. Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1)

Next 3 games

11/20 PHI (8-0)

11/28 PIT (3-6)

12/04 @DAL (6-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 29 percent

Status: The Colts changed head coaches last week and then went out to beat the Raiders on the road.

Top Shots: Bolts Under the Lights vs Niners

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 10 Sunday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers

11. Cleveland Browns (3-6)

Next 3 games

11/20 @BUF (6-3)

11/27 TB (5-5)

12/04 @HOU (1-7-1)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 8 percent

Status: The Browns started 2-1, but have stumbled to losses in five of their past six games, including a Week 5 loss to the Chargers.

12. Denver Broncos (3-6)

Next 3 games

11/20 LV (2-7)

11/27 @CAR (3-7)

12/04 @BAL (6-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 3 percent

Status: The Broncos have lost five of six games and reside in third place in the AFC West.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6)

Next 3 games

11/20 CIN (5-4)

11/28 @IND (4-5-1)

12/04 @ATL (4-6)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 3 percent

Status: The Steelers never finished below .500 in Mike Tomlin's first 15 seasons as head coach but have some work to do to keep that streak alive.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7)

Next 3 games

11/27 BAL (6-3)

12/04 @DET (3-6)

12/11 @TEN (6-3)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 3 percent

Status: Jacksonville was rising high after a Week 3 win over the Chargers, but have lost six of their past seven games to fall back in the playoff race.

15. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

Next 3 games

11/20 @DEN (3-6)

11/27 LAC (5-4)

12/04 @LAR (3-6)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): 1 percent

Status: The Raiders are currently on a three-game losing streak, their second such skid this season. Las Vegas has the second-fewest wins of any team in the league.

16. Houston Texans (1-7-1)

Next 3 games

11/20 WASH (4-5)

11/27 @MIA (7-3)

12/04 CLE (3-6)

Current playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight.com): Less than 1 percent

Status: If the Texans remain in their current draft spot, they will pick first overall for the fourth time in franchise history.

Bolts in B&W: Week 10

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 primtime game against the 49ers in monochrome

