Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tyeler Davison; Place Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Tyeler Davison to the active roster from Cleveland's practice squad. The Bolts also signed defensive lineman David Moa to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the team placed defensive linemen Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia on Reserve/Injured.

Since coming into the NFL as a fifth-round selection of the New Orleans Saints in 2015, Davison has started 86-of-105 regular-season games with New Orleans and Atlanta. He has totaled 216 tackles (100 solo), five sacks and 18 tackles for loss, while adding three forced fumbles, a recovery and four passes defensed. Davison started all four career postseason games with the Saints, recording 15 tackles (four solo) and a 10-yard sack.

Davison played four seasons (2011-14) at Fresno State, posting 14.5 career sacks and 161 tackles (96 solo) in 53 career games played. He added three forced fumbles, four recoveries and three passes defensed. Davison earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors as a sophomore and senior, and received second-team recognition as a junior. He will wear No. 90 for the Chargers.