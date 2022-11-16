Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tyeler Davison; Place Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Tyeler Davison to the active roster from Cleveland's practice squad. The Bolts also signed defensive lineman David Moa to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the team placed defensive linemen Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia on Reserve/Injured.
Since coming into the NFL as a fifth-round selection of the New Orleans Saints in 2015, Davison has started 86-of-105 regular-season games with New Orleans and Atlanta. He has totaled 216 tackles (100 solo), five sacks and 18 tackles for loss, while adding three forced fumbles, a recovery and four passes defensed. Davison started all four career postseason games with the Saints, recording 15 tackles (four solo) and a 10-yard sack.
Davison played four seasons (2011-14) at Fresno State, posting 14.5 career sacks and 161 tackles (96 solo) in 53 career games played. He added three forced fumbles, four recoveries and three passes defensed. Davison earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors as a sophomore and senior, and received second-team recognition as a junior. He will wear No. 90 for the Chargers.
Moa appeared in four games last year and made a start with the New York Giants, recording three tackles (one solo). He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2020, signing initially with Minnesota and spending time that season also with Atlanta. In five seasons (2015-19) with the Broncos, Moa saw action in 48 games and totaled 93 tackles (52 solo), 12.5 sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss, six passes defensed and a fumble recovery. He earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference recognition as a sophomore and was named a second-team selection following the 2017 and 2019 seasons. Moa will wear No. 50 for the Chargers.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.