Power Rankings: Where Are the Chargers Entering Week 11?

Another primetime game awaits the Chargers, as they prepare to host Kansas City in Week 11.
Following Week 10 around the league, NFL analysts and publications have released their power rankings. Take a look at where the Bolts are ranked as they enter their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs.
No. 18: Dan Hanzus - NFL.com (Last week: No. 15)
No. 15: NFL Staff - Bleacher Report (Last week: No. 14)
The Los Angeles Chargers have problems. Plural. Actually, it's one problem…that keeps happening over and over and over.
Injuries.
The Chargers went into Sunday night's showdown with the San Francisco down their top two wide receivers (Keenan Allen and Mike Williams). And their No. 1 cornerback (J.C. Jackson). And their best pass-rusher (Joey Bosa). And Los Angeles lost tight end Gerald Everett during the game...
No. 15: Bo Wulf - The Athletic (Last week: No. 14)
There may not be another team in the league more negatively affected by injuries this season than the Chargers, who Daniel Popper writes are not making excuses. But the Chargers have the second easiest schedule in the league, per Football Outsiders, once they descend the summit of Sunday night's game against the Chiefs. If Keenan Allen and Mike Williams do mercifully return eventually, maybe Herbert will look like a hitter who finally took the donut off his bat.
No. 12: Austin Gayle - The Ringer (Last week: No. 11)
No. 15: Vinnie Iyer - Sporting News (Last week: No. 10)
The Chargers can't seem to support Justin Herbert enough offensively and find enough answers for their run defense. They are facing a tough task to stay in the playoff picture with a tough slate ahead, starting with the Chiefs.
No. 15: Pete Prisco - CBS Sports (Last week: No. 15)
They lost a tough one to the 49ers and now face a big division home game against the Chiefs. To have any chance to win the AFC West, they have to win this week.
No. 18: Frank Schwab - Yahoo Sports (Last week: No. 15)
No. 16: NFL Nation - Lindsey Thiry - ESPN.com (Last week: No. 15)
No. 18: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk (Last week: No. 13)
No. 15: Conor Orr - Sports Illustrated (Last week: 14)
