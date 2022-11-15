Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Ogbonnia Out for Season, Covington Likely Lost for Year

Nov 14, 2022 at 05:56 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

DT

The Chargers are 5-4 after a Week 10 loss to the 49ers.

Here are five Monday takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley.

1. Bolts searching for D-line depth

Another week, more tough injury updates for the Bolts.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley announced Monday that rookie defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia has a patella tendon rupture and will miss the rest of the season.

Fellow defensive lineman Christian Covington suffered a torn pec and will likely miss the rest of the season.

"That's not a confirmed, full fact yet. But it's trending that way," Staley said of Covington.

The Chargers were left with just three health defensive lineman last night in Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox and Breiden Fehoko.

Staley praised that group, noting they essentially played the entire fourth quarter without coming out.

But Staley added the Bolts will look to add depth up front this week, which will include Joe Gaziano being elevated from the practice squad.

"We'll have to work that in the next 36 hours, probably make some acquisitions," Staley said. "Then promote Joe G. at some point this week. We have him currently on our team. We'll be working over the next 36 hours to get us to full strength."

Staley later added: "We're trying to mine the entire NFL and try and find the best fits. Maybe we've got relationships with certain places or they have certain styles that are similar to ours. Try to leverage all your relationships to try and make good decisions and bring guys in here that are healthy, ready to play football and can contribute at a winning level."

With Ogbonnia and Covington both likely headed to Injured Reserve, that would make 13 total players on that list, including four starters in Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater, J.C. Jackson and Austin Johnson.

Even so, Staley — just as he did Sunday night — reiterated that he was proud of the Chargers effort and resiliency against the 49ers in a six-point loss.

"What I told this team this morning is, after watching the film and having more time to reflect, is the exact same message I had for them in the locker room," Staley said. "The level of toughness, the level of physicality, the level of discipline we played with was the standard we expect in a game like that against a quality team.

"That's where the message was. The group that was out there last night played to the standard of the LA Chargers," Staley continued. "The reason why we didn't win the game, there were some executional-type things in the game that prevented us from ultimately finishing that football game.

"But regardless of the circumstance, we're going to be a connected team and a tough and rugged team that's going to try and figure it out," Staley added. "I like the way that looked last night in that way. We make no excuses. That's how the whole season has been for us."

2. Allen, Williams nearing return to practice

The Bolts did receive some positive injury news Monday, as Staley noted that wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen will both likely return to practice this week.

The extent of their involvement is unknown at the moment, but their potential return does provide some hope for a team that has been ravaged by injuries all throughout the lineup.

"You will see Mike and Keenan back in practice this week," Staley said. "To the extent, we'll keep you posted on that but they will be back in practice this week."

Gerald Everett will also practice at some point this week with a groin injury suffered Sunday night.

"He's going to be day-to-day, but made it out of the game OK," Staley said.

Outside linebacker Chris Rumph II, who has been dealing with a sprained MCL, will be practice in full this week.

Tight end Donald Parham, Jr., is "still a ways off" with a hamstring injury and is on Injured Reserve.

Running back Joshua Kelley is also on Injured Reserve with a sprained MCL, but Staley said he is "trending very positive." Kelley can return for Week 12 against the Cardinals.

3. Praise for Sarell's NFL debut

The Chargers rolled out their fifth starting offensive line combination Sunday night, and hung in there against a tough 49ers pass rush.

Foster Sarell made the first start of NFL career — drawing a tough matchup against Nick Bosa — but received praise from Staley for how he performed.

"Foster Sarell was solid," Staley said. "I thought for his first start playing against Nick, playing against that type of defense, Foster held his own. Which is what you would hope in that type of performance.

"You know, first real NFL game, a start against that type of team, I thought he held his own," Staley added. "I thought the film validates that if you guys have watched it. Really proud of him."

Sarell started in place of Trey Pipkins III, who was inactive with a knee injury. Pipkins went through a pregame warmup but wasn't able to play.

"Really proud of him that he tried to give that thing a go," Staley said. "Did a great job last night for Foster, but he's going to be day-to-day, I think you'll see him at some point in practice this week."

Guards Matt Feiler and Zion Johnson are the only Chargers offensive players to have been on the field for all 635 snaps this season.

Bolts in B&W: Week 10

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 primtime game against the 49ers in monochrome

221114_BBW10_Gallery_002
1 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_004
2 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_003
3 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_005
4 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_006
5 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_007
6 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_008
7 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_009
8 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_010
9 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_011
10 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_012
11 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_013
12 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_014
13 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_015
14 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_017
15 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_016
16 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_018
17 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_019
18 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_020
19 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_021
20 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_022
21 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_024
22 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_023
23 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_025
24 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_026
25 / 40
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_027
26 / 40
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_028
27 / 40
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_030
28 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_031
29 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_032
30 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_033
31 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_029
32 / 40
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_034
33 / 40
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_036
34 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_035
35 / 40
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_037
36 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_038
37 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_039
38 / 40
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_040
39 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221114_BBW10_Gallery_041
40 / 40
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Special teams keeps delivering

In special teams injury news, Staley said the kicker Dustin Hopkins "is probably going to be a week away" from returning to practice.

While the Bolts will certainly welcome Hopkins back with open arms, they have also had steady kicker play in his absence this season.

Taylor Bertolet made all three field goals and three extra points in a Week 5 win at Cleveland in his NFL debut as Hopkins dealt with a quad injury.

Hopkins returned for Week 6 and made four field goals after tearing his hamstring in the first half and hasn't played since.

The Bolts went back to Bertolet in Week 7 and he made all three extra points, but he injured his quad in practice after the bye week.

That led to the addition of Cameron Dicker, who kicked a walk-off winner in Atlanta and then made all three field goals Sunday night.

If you're counting at home, the trio of Chargers kickers have made 16 straight field goals.

Staley gave kudos to Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken and assistant special teams coach Chris Gould for their work with that entire group.

That phase came through again Sunday with a blocked punt from Nick Niemann, plus Dicker's perfect night.

"Really excited about that aspect of our football team," Staley said. "The snap and hold operation you can't minimize that, just Josh Harris and his steadiness, JK Scott.

"I think there's a comfort zone and again, the culture of special teams with Ryan Ficken and Chris Gould leading the way, I felt like it's been winning edge for our football team," Staley added. "I though Cam did a nice job last night. We blocked a punt last night, didn't allow any return yards on punt return, so we have to keep making that a big edge for our football team."

5. Staley OK with concussion process

The Bolts saw a pair of players get taken out of the game in the first half Sunday to be checked for a concussion under recently-revised league protocols.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., was removed from the field by officials in the first half. A short time later, quarterback Justin Herbert missed three plays after he was hit in the head. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected on the Herbert hit.

Staley said Monday that both players were "were cleared this morning from the concussion protocol from last night. Everybody in terms of their postgame assessment, so that was positive."

And Staley said he applauded the decision to remove both players from the game, even if Herbert's absence came at a critical time.

The Chargers led 13-10 with under a minute left in the second quarter when Greenlaw's penalty gave the Bolts the ball at the 49ers 20-yard line.

But with Herbert out, Chase Daniel entered and threw a pair of incomplete passes before getting sacked on third down. The Bolts kicked a field goal to go up 16-10 — their final points of the night — and missed a chance to go up double digits.

Staley reiterated that the situation of removing Herbert played out as it should.

"I think in seeing the TV copy and then having some time to reflect, I thought it was good process both for him and [Murray]," Staley said. "I think that's what all of us want to see. All of us want to see these players taken care of, even if you're erring on the side of caution. Even if it forces you to have to go play your backup quarterback, if it forces you to whatever, injury timeout.

"Whatever the case may be, these guys health is the No. 1 thing out there," Staley added. "And you guys that are covering this team, you guys that cover the NFL and that are down there live and see what's going on, you want to know these guys are getting taken care of. So, I thought it was good process last night and glad both those guys are good."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Proud of Fight in Close Loss

Bolts drop to 5-4 on the season with 22-16 loss to San Francisco on Sunday Night Football

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Focused on Fast Start Against 49ers

Chargers have been hampered by slow 1st quarters, but have switched up practice routine to try and ignite early success

news

After Further Review: Palmer Breaks Down Key 4th-Quarter Catch

Bolts second-year wide receiver came through with the game on the line to set up walk-off field goal against Atlanta

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Survive Wild Ending, Move to 5-3 with Gritty Win

Depleted Chargers hang tough after slow start, rally past Falcons in chaotic final minute of regulation

news

Final Thoughts: Michael Davis Ready to Start as Bolts Face Falcons

Coming off the bye week, Chargers ready to prove themselves in Atlanta despite myriad of injuries

news

5 Questions Facing Chargers After the Bye Week

With the Bolts back from the bye, here are storylines to watch in the final 10 regular-season games

news

5 Takeaways of the Chargers Through 7 Games

Take a look at where the Bolts stand entering the bye week

news

J.C. Jackson Out for the Season, Mike Williams to Miss Multiple Weeks with Ankle Injury

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Bolts are a "work-in-progress" entering Week 8 bye

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Banged Up in Home Loss to Seahawks

Chargers hit by more injuries, inconsistent play in double-digit defeat in Week 7

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Look to Complete Perfect October

Chargers looking fourth fourth consecutive victory ahead of bye week

news

Bolts Injury Updates, Tranquill's Quick Sack & Herbert's Winning Play

Hopkins, Kelley will both likely miss two to four weeks, but Linsley returned to team facility Tuesday after recent illness

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising