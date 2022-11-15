Ogbonnia Out for Season, Covington Likely Lost for Year

4. Special teams keeps delivering

In special teams injury news, Staley said the kicker Dustin Hopkins "is probably going to be a week away" from returning to practice.

While the Bolts will certainly welcome Hopkins back with open arms, they have also had steady kicker play in his absence this season.

Taylor Bertolet made all three field goals and three extra points in a Week 5 win at Cleveland in his NFL debut as Hopkins dealt with a quad injury.

Hopkins returned for Week 6 and made four field goals after tearing his hamstring in the first half and hasn't played since.

The Bolts went back to Bertolet in Week 7 and he made all three extra points, but he injured his quad in practice after the bye week.

That led to the addition of Cameron Dicker, who kicked a walk-off winner in Atlanta and then made all three field goals Sunday night.

If you're counting at home, the trio of Chargers kickers have made 16 straight field goals.

Staley gave kudos to Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken and assistant special teams coach Chris Gould for their work with that entire group.

That phase came through again Sunday with a blocked punt from Nick Niemann, plus Dicker's perfect night.

"Really excited about that aspect of our football team," Staley said. "The snap and hold operation you can't minimize that, just Josh Harris and his steadiness, JK Scott.

"I think there's a comfort zone and again, the culture of special teams with Ryan Ficken and Chris Gould leading the way, I felt like it's been winning edge for our football team," Staley added. "I though Cam did a nice job last night. We blocked a punt last night, didn't allow any return yards on punt return, so we have to keep making that a big edge for our football team."

5. Staley OK with concussion process

The Bolts saw a pair of players get taken out of the game in the first half Sunday to be checked for a concussion under recently-revised league protocols.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., was removed from the field by officials in the first half. A short time later, quarterback Justin Herbert missed three plays after he was hit in the head. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected on the Herbert hit.

Staley said Monday that both players were "were cleared this morning from the concussion protocol from last night. Everybody in terms of their postgame assessment, so that was positive."

And Staley said he applauded the decision to remove both players from the game, even if Herbert's absence came at a critical time.

The Chargers led 13-10 with under a minute left in the second quarter when Greenlaw's penalty gave the Bolts the ball at the 49ers 20-yard line.

But with Herbert out, Chase Daniel entered and threw a pair of incomplete passes before getting sacked on third down. The Bolts kicked a field goal to go up 16-10 — their final points of the night — and missed a chance to go up double digits.

Staley reiterated that the situation of removing Herbert played out as it should.

"I think in seeing the TV copy and then having some time to reflect, I thought it was good process both for him and [Murray]," Staley said. "I think that's what all of us want to see. All of us want to see these players taken care of, even if you're erring on the side of caution. Even if it forces you to have to go play your backup quarterback, if it forces you to whatever, injury timeout.