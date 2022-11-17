Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Bolts Turn the Page to the Chiefs

Nov 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, wide receiver Keenan Allen, wide receiver Mike Williams, safety Derwin James, Jr. and defensive lineman Tyeler Davison during Wednesday's media availability:

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On integrating additions along the defensive front:

"It's just going to be a team operation, just like it was in the San Francisco game. We were playing with some new guys in that game, as well. This isn't the first time we have had to onboard new guys. I just think people take for granted a little bit [OLB] that Derrek Tuszka and [OLB] Jeremiah Attaochu, those guys are new and they played in the game, too. We're used to doing that. It's going to take all of the coaches and players in order to get these guys up to speed for Sunday. We have a lot of time between now and then. I'm excited to see our team help these guys attack the gameplan and be able to play at a high level come Sunday. That's why we brought them here is we feel like they can do that for us. It's going to be a team effort in order to get it done."

On the 'mood' of the locker room:

"I just think energizing. Energizing that you are playing another really good team at home. It's a big division game. We all know how we competed in the last game. I think our team is gaining energy from how we are playing, not losing it. We just have to take the practice field the right way this week because this team deserves our full attention. We have to prepare at a high level this week so that we can go play at a high level."

On the players 'not using injuries as an excuse for losses:

"I think that they expected to win that game on Sunday night. They fully expected to win it. They believe in how we do things here. They believe in, I think, most importantly, in one another. You have to have that going into every game; the belief that you are going to win. I hope that is not a cliché to anybody because in competition, if you don't believe you're going to win, it doesn't matter how much talent you have, how much ability you have, you are never going to go as far as you can go. So, our guys expected to go out there and play well. We have good leadership on this team, as I think you are seeing. I think you are seeing the real dogs on our team bring everybody along. That's what you need when you face a lot of stuff in the league. I think our guys are really rising to the occasion that way and I expect it to continue to get better as we go."

On 'the excitement of returning key players in the future:

"I don't take anything for granted. I think what you learn in the NFL, the longer you are in it, is that it's day-to-day, and so I think our confidence comes from what we're going to do today. You just know that there is so much that can happen. When these guys do get back — if and when they do get back — they are going to have teammates that are ready to join up with them and, hopefully, they can just come back and do what they do and give us what they always give us. That's part of the season, is being able to figure out times like this. I'm hoping that it's energizing as we, hopefully, can get some guys back. There has been a lot of subtraction, looking forward to addition. I think that, hopefully, this week that happens."

Wide Receiver Keenan Allen

On if he has a timeline for return:

"Not really. Just kind of day by day now. See how it feels today and then tomorrow."

On if he has any sense of how close he is to returning:

"I don't know. I couldn't tell you. The game speed is just so much different than just running. It's just going to take some time. See how it feels today leading up into tomorrow."

On how he'll know he's ready to play in a game:

"Just seeing how I respond day by day like I said. So today, going to do a little individual work, take it slow and if that goes good, tomorrow we'll get in there and practice, see how that feels and Friday, go a little bit more and if I'm feeling good after the week then."

On how big of a boost having him and Mike Williams out there would be:

"Oh, it would be major. Obviously, we're the two starters on the team. Mike makes the plays that he makes so that in itself, it Mike could play that would be huge. It would be a big boost for our team energy wise."

Wide Receiver Mike Williams

On where he is in his recovery:

"We're about to find out right now. I'm about to see how it's feeling and today will tell a lot."

On how much of a lift his comeback would be for the team:

"I feel like it would be big for the offense for sure. Just adding another threat the offense. [DeAndre Carter], Josh [Palmer], Bandy, [Jason Moore, Jr.], those guys are stepping up while me and Keenan were out but for us to get back, it would be big for the offense."

On if there's any urgency to get back given they're in the playoff hunt:

"For sure. But at the end of the day, you want to be healthy, you want to be able to go out there and do what you do, so that's the main thing. If I'm out there, be able to do what I can do so just play my game. I'm looking forward to being out there today and getting those things completed."

Safety Derwin James, Jr.

On how he can help the new faces on the defensive line:

"Just helping them communicate with the small stuff. I know I'm not in the trenches all the way with them, but just trying to express to the new edge guys and some of those guys."

On reaction to placing two more guys on IR:

"It sucks because I've been through what they're going through. No one wants to get hurt because we put a lot into it as athletes. But like I said, we have to get ready to play Sunday."

On the challenges Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes presents:

"Because I say right when you think you got him, he can make that last throw or right when you have him, he can make it. Just being able to play him honest and straight up, he can do a lot so we've got to be ready."

Defensive Lineman Tyeler Davison

On trying to get up to speed:

"You just got to study, you've got to get with the coaches, you've got to ask the dudes around you how they perceive everything and the process they go through like play to play to get lined up. That's pretty much it. Getting acclimated and take it one step at a time."

On what's been the vibe of the locker room despite the number of injuries:

"The vibe has been good. I feel like it's a hungry team and I feel like it's a team that's got a lot of belief in themselves to go out there and win so, it's not much else you can ask for."

