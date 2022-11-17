Top Quotes | Bolts Turn the Page to the Chiefs

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On integrating additions along the defensive front:

"It's just going to be a team operation, just like it was in the San Francisco game. We were playing with some new guys in that game, as well. This isn't the first time we have had to onboard new guys. I just think people take for granted a little bit [OLB] that Derrek Tuszka and [OLB] Jeremiah Attaochu, those guys are new and they played in the game, too. We're used to doing that. It's going to take all of the coaches and players in order to get these guys up to speed for Sunday. We have a lot of time between now and then. I'm excited to see our team help these guys attack the gameplan and be able to play at a high level come Sunday. That's why we brought them here is we feel like they can do that for us. It's going to be a team effort in order to get it done."

On the 'mood' of the locker room:

"I just think energizing. Energizing that you are playing another really good team at home. It's a big division game. We all know how we competed in the last game. I think our team is gaining energy from how we are playing, not losing it. We just have to take the practice field the right way this week because this team deserves our full attention. We have to prepare at a high level this week so that we can go play at a high level."

On the players 'not using injuries as an excuse for losses:

"I think that they expected to win that game on Sunday night. They fully expected to win it. They believe in how we do things here. They believe in, I think, most importantly, in one another. You have to have that going into every game; the belief that you are going to win. I hope that is not a cliché to anybody because in competition, if you don't believe you're going to win, it doesn't matter how much talent you have, how much ability you have, you are never going to go as far as you can go. So, our guys expected to go out there and play well. We have good leadership on this team, as I think you are seeing. I think you are seeing the real dogs on our team bring everybody along. That's what you need when you face a lot of stuff in the league. I think our guys are really rising to the occasion that way and I expect it to continue to get better as we go."

On 'the excitement of returning key players in the future: