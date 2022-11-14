Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) host the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Sunday night's game will mark the 125th regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Chiefs hold a 66-57-1 all-time regular season record versus the Chargers; however, the teams have split the last four matchups. These two teams are familiar with close games in Los Angeles, as the last three times the Chargers have hosted Kansas City, the games were decided by one possession.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 2 of this season, but the last time these two teams met at SoFi Stadium came on December 16, 2021.

In that close overtime loss, quarterback Justin Herbert finished with 236 yards passing and three total touchdowns — including one that gave the Chargers the lead late in the 4th quarter. Running back Austin Ekeler finished with 82 total yards and a rushing touchdown, while wide receiver Keenan Allen led all receivers with six receptions for 78 yards and a score. The Bolts defense were able to create two turnovers, including a fumble recovery by linebacker Drue Tranquill after a Joey Bosa sack.

GAME DATE/TIME

Sunday, November 20

Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: NBC

Play-by-play: Mike Tirico

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline: Melissa Stark

STREAMING

NFL+ Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet.

Peacock Every Sunday Night Football game is available on Peacock. For additional information on how to watch, click here.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego.

Other Affiliate Stations:

San Bernardino KATY 101.3 FM

Stockton/Modesto KFIV-AM 1360

Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM

San Diego KGB 101.5 FM & KLSD 1360 AM

Palm Springs/Yucca KNWZ FM & KNWH AM

Las Vegas KXNT 840 AM, KXST CBS SPORTS 1140 & KLUC 98.5 HD2

