Scouting the Chiefs: Week 11

A primetime AFC West showdown is on tap.

The Bolts and Chiefs will meet Sunday night, with kickoff at 5:20 p.m. (PT) from SoFi Stadium.

We chatted with Matt McMullen, who covers the Chiefs for Chiefs.com, to get a preview of the game.

Where's the biggest area the Chiefs have changed in since Week 2?

MM: I think the chemistry and experience is now there on both sides of the ball. For the offense, that's Patrick Mahomes' rapport with all of his new weapons in the passing game. He leads the NFL in passing yards and TDs, and in addition to that, a league-most 10 players have caught a TD for the Chiefs this year. The defense, meanwhile, has benefitted from the growth of numerous young players who have had the benefit of simply playing games.

Who's an under-the-radar player who has stepped up in recent weeks?