Chargers Welcome Allen, Williams Back to Practice

Williams, meanwhile, has been dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered in the fourth quarter of Week 7. He hasn't practiced for three weeks and aid he was looking forward to seeing how his ankle responded from Wednesday's work.

"We're about to find out right now," Williams said before practice. "I'm about to see how it's feeling and today will tell a lot."

Both players expressed caution in their respective returns, noting they wanted to make sure they were at full strength before suiting up again.

"At the end of the day, you want to be healthy, you want to be able to go out there and do what you do, so that's the main thing," Williams said. "If I'm out there, be able to do what I can do so just play my game. I'm looking forward to being out there today and getting those things completed."

Allen said: "Just going out there and doing what I feel. Trying to stay pushing forward and not backwards. I've had it happen two or three times already, so I kind of know what not to do."

Staley said he'd have a better idea of their game statuses later in the week.

"It's only Wednesday, but you will see them practice this week," Staley said. "I think we're just going to build them up as we go and I think we'll be able to tell you a lot more as the week goes on. Friday, I will probably have a lot better report, I think, for you guys."

In other injury news, Staley said outside linebacker Joey Bosa is continuing to rehab at the team facility, but his return to practice isn't imminent.

"It's going to be some time. I don't know for sure," Staley said. "I'm not going to put a timeline on that one because I think that is more uncertain. He's back in our building. He's making progress.