Chargers Welcome Allen, Williams Back to Practice

Nov 16, 2022 at 03:58 PM
by Omar Navarro & Eric Smith
Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, wide receiver Keenan Allen, wide receiver Mike Williams, safety Derwin James, Jr. and defensive lineman Tyeler Davison from Wednesday's media sessions:

Allen, Williams practice in limited basis

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley got his wish as a pair of familiar faces returned to practice Wednesday afternoon in Costa Mesa.

Earlier in the day, Staley noted that wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) would both go through individual drills.

He hoped their return would be a boost to the entire team.

"For those who know those two guys, it will be entirely different with those guys on the field," Staley said. "I'm hoping that will bring a nice little bounce to practice, for sure."

Allen and Williams brought the bounce — literally — as they both were seen hopping up and down during a team drill as there was an added buzz at Hoag Performance Center.

Allen has played a combined 45 snaps this season due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1. He tweaked it in early October but returned on a limited basis in Week 7, only to re-aggravate it during the bye week.

What's his timeline entering Week 11?

"I don't know. I couldn't tell you. The game speed is just so much different than just running," Allen said before practice in the locker room. "It's just going to take some time. See how it feels today leading up into tomorrow.

"Just seeing how I respond day by day," Allen later added. "So today, going to do a little individual work, take it slow and if that goes good, tomorrow we'll get in there and practice, see how that feels and Friday, go a little bit more and if I'm feeling good after the week then."

Williams, meanwhile, has been dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered in the fourth quarter of Week 7. He hasn't practiced for three weeks and aid he was looking forward to seeing how his ankle responded from Wednesday's work.

"We're about to find out right now," Williams said before practice. "I'm about to see how it's feeling and today will tell a lot."

Both players expressed caution in their respective returns, noting they wanted to make sure they were at full strength before suiting up again.

"At the end of the day, you want to be healthy, you want to be able to go out there and do what you do, so that's the main thing," Williams said. "If I'm out there, be able to do what I can do so just play my game. I'm looking forward to being out there today and getting those things completed."

Allen said: "Just going out there and doing what I feel. Trying to stay pushing forward and not backwards. I've had it happen two or three times already, so I kind of know what not to do."

Staley said he'd have a better idea of their game statuses later in the week.

"It's only Wednesday, but you will see them practice this week," Staley said. "I think we're just going to build them up as we go and I think we'll be able to tell you a lot more as the week goes on. Friday, I will probably have a lot better report, I think, for you guys."

In other injury news, Staley said outside linebacker Joey Bosa is continuing to rehab at the team facility, but his return to practice isn't imminent.

"It's going to be some time. I don't know for sure," Staley said. "I'm not going to put a timeline on that one because I think that is more uncertain. He's back in our building. He's making progress.

"He's feeling better, but I think we'll be able to sort of give you the news of when he's going to be back," Staley added. "I'll try to be the first one to report that to you guys so that you guys can be ready for it, but I think he is still a couple of weeks away."

Bosa injured his groin in Week 3 and has been on Injured Reserve ever since.

Tight end Gerald Everett was limited Wednesday with a groin injury suffered against the 49ers.

"He's going to work back into practice," Staley said. "We're going to make sure that we're careful with him as the week goes, but it was encouraging news from the game that he'll be able to be in practice in some capacity this week."

Finally, Trey Pipkins III and Chris Rumph II — both of whom are dealing with sprained MCLs — were limited Wednesday.

"I think the rest from the game helped him. As you guys know, he tried to give it a go pregame," Staley said of Pipkins. "I'm really proud of him for that, but I think that we'll be able to get him the right amount of ramp-up this week, so hopefully, he can give it a go on Sunday."

Bolts in B&W: Week 10

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 primtime game against the 49ers in monochrome

New addition Davison sees 'a hungry team'

The Bolts added a new face to the mix on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday's practice, the team announced that they had signed defensive lineman Tyeler Davison to the active roster from the Browns practice squad.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Davison brings experience to the group, as he has played in 105 regular season games, 86 of those being starts. Staley pointed to Davison's experience and the staff's experience with him as keys to him joining the team.

"[Chargers Offensive Coordinator] Joe Lombardi and [Offensive Line Coach] Brendan Nugent were with him," Staley said. "We're familiar with him on our staff. [Outside Linebackers Coach] Giff Smith, [Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach] Jay Rodgers, myself are kind of familiar with his game, being at other places. I have a lot of respect for his game from afar.

"He's an experienced player. He played on some good teams. He was in Cleveland, and as you guys know, [Browns S] John Johnson, one of my former guys, knows him, as well," Staley added. "Really excited to get him into practice. He was here yesterday. He's going to be in the mix for us, so looking forward to seeing him out there today."

Davison talked about what it's been like to get with Staley and the rest of the coaching staff, as well as the vibe surrounding the team.

"It's been good," Davison said. "A lot of plays and a lot to get down for Sunday, but it's been good so far.

"The vibe has been good. I feel like it's a hungry team and I feel like it's a team that's got a lot of belief in themselves to go out there and win so, it's not much else you can ask for," Davison later added.

Defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (patella tendon) and Christian Covington (pectoral) were placed on Injured Reserve, so the addition of Davison was one of the moves made to add some depth to the defensive line room.

Davison will likely get some snaps on Sunday and step into a role along the defensive line. Getting up to speed will be key, as he mentioned the things he can do to try and be as prepared as possible for Sunday night.

"You just got to study, you've got to get with the coaches," Davison said. "You've got to ask the dudes around you how they perceive everything and the process they go through like play to play to get lined up.

"That's pretty much it. Getting acclimated and take it one step at a time," Davison added.

Top Shots: Bolts Under the Lights vs Niners

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 10 Sunday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers

Bolts ready for back-to-back primetime games

The Chargers have flipped the page from last Sunday's primetime game to this week's primetime game.

Playing on Sunday Night Football against the 49ers, the Bolts are preparing to play in the Sunday-night slot for a second consecutive week — a first in franchise history.

Staley knows that primetime games are an opportunity for everyone to showcase their talents and expects his team to respond to it similarly to how they did this past Sunday.

"I think any time that you're the only game going, there is a lot of energy that comes with that. You know that the entire world is watching you," Staley said. "You know the sport of football, the attention that it gets, it's just a great opportunity to showcase who you are.

"I know that last week, that brought out the best in our team and I expect it to be the same going against another special opponent. I expect the challenge to bring out the best in everybody on our team," Staley added.

Slated to appear in a franchise-record six primetime games this season, Sunday's game against Kansas City feels even bigger than usual, as a win would put them back into the AFC West division race.

"I feel like where we're sitting at right now, at 5-4, and where we're at in the division, I feel like if we can get this win as a team, it'll do good for us in the division," safety Derwin James, Jr., said.

As Allen works his way back from injury, he knows that Sunday's game against the Chiefs feels bigger because it's the two at the top of the AFC West. He hopes he can be a part of it.

"I mean, it's definitely probably the biggest game up to this point," Allen said. "For a couple reasons, it's the next game and then kind of the top two teams in the division going against each other on Sunday night. So it would be great if we could play."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

