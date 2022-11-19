Keenan Allen, Mike Williams Hopeful to Play Sunday Night 

2. Win the turnover battle

In Staley's three games against the Chiefs, the Chargers have won, lost and tied the turnover battle.

And it's no coincidence that the game the Bolts won that area (Week 3 of the 2021 season), it led to a Chargers win, too, The Bolts won that one 30-24 while forcing four turnovers and committing none.

But the past two games against Kansas City, the Bolts have tied (2-2) and lost (1-0) that margin, with the Chiefs winning both games.

Staley on Friday highlighted the importance of taking the ball away, and then keeping it away from a potent Chiefs offense.

"That is where it starts in the NFL, with us, is the takeaway margin. That has to be at the heart of your program," Staley said. "Right now, we're plus-two on the season, so that's a good thing. That's good place to start.

"But against them, it's going to be a possession game against them," Staley added. "How can you create possessions? How can you eliminate some of theirs? Then, can you score? Always going to be important in game like this?"

The Chargers get credit for any takeaways in the Week 2 meeting, but they had a nose for the ball at Arrowhead Stadium.

Nasir Adderley had an interception taken away due to a defensive penalty, while Derwin James, Jr., also had a pick negated because of offsetting penalties.

Asante Samuel, Jr., had an interception called on the field but the reversed after a replay review, and he also dropped an interception in the end zone in the third quarter.

If the Chargers can win the turnover battle Sunday night, it will go a long way in getting a win in the standings, too.

3. Success on 1st downs

The Chargers offense had 22 first-down plays Sunday against the 49ers, gaining 67 yards in all.

But 32 of those yards came on the opening drive when Justin Herbert hit DeAndre Carter for a touchdown.

And on 16 of those plays, the Chargers gained two yards or fewer, or had an incomplete pass or interception.

Those numbers were magnified in the second half, when the Bolts ran eight first-down plays that gained just 21 yards.

"We just had a couple of negative plays," Lombardi said. "Overall, the execution wasn't as good as we needed it to be."

"They were playing a lot of shell [coverage] in the second half, so we were trying to run it effectively against a light box, and had a few good runs," Lombardi added calling run plays. "Any time that you don't score points, you look back and wish that you called the plays that would have helped you score."

Staley reiterated this week that getting off to a better start early in drives has been a focal point.

"There are things that we need to improve on from the last game, like on first down in the second half, we have to get off to a better start," Staley said. "At the same time, we protected the football. We took the sting off some of their rushers. I think that we achieved that goal.