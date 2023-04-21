Chargers 2023 Draft Tracker

Welcome to the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Chargers entered the draft with seven total picks, beginning with the 21st overall selection. Keep track of all the Chargers draft picks with this one-stop for all moves.
Here is the 2023 Chargers Draft Tracker, which will be updated once the Bolts draft a player or make potential trades.
1st Round, Pick No. 21
2nd Round, Pick No. 54
3rd Round, Pick No. 85
4th Round, Pick No. 125
5th Round, Pick No. 156
6th Round, Pick No. 200
7th Round, Pick No. 239
