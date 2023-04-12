Daniel Jeremiah's Top Chargers Draft Targets at Tight End  

Welcome to Part 3 of our 2023 draft preview series, which will be a position-by-position look at key prospects and where the Chargers roster stands ahead of the NFL Draft. This series will include a look at which prospects could be options for the Chargers later this month.

We chatted with NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah to break down the tight ends in this draft class. Jeremiah, who is also the color commentator for Chargers radio games, can be found on Twitter @MoveTheSticks for his analysis.

Chargers status at TE

The Chargers are currently set to have the same group return from a season ago.

Gerald Everett is coming off the best season of his career after he had 58 catches for 555 yards and four scores in his first year with the Bolts. He has one season remaining on his current contract.

The Chargers brought back Donald Parham, Jr., a player who plenty of potential who has battled some injuries in recent years. He dealt with concussion and hamstring issues a season ago when he caught three scores for the second year in a row.

Tre' McKitty, a 2021 third-round pick, has 16 catches for 177 yards in two seasons and will look for more progress in year 3. The Bolts also have Stone Smartt in the mix after he had four catches for 17 yards as a rookie in 2022.

"I think you have different skillsets, for sure," Jeremiah said of the current group. "Everett is more of an on-the-move guy and can give you some run after the catch ability.

"Parham gives you the catch radius and red-zone value, and McKitty is more reliable as an in-line blocker," Jeremiah added. "You have three different guys. I don't think there's a blue-chip difference maker in the group, but if you put all their skills together you can do a lot of different things.

Is TE a position of need?

Tight end has been one of the most-often positions projected to the Bolts in mock drafts, and Jeremiah has been included in that group.

The chance to add another offensive playmaker could be intriguing to the Bolts, especially since they might not have a long-term option currently on the roster.

Jeremiah said he could easily see the Chargers taking a tight end early on. And if that doesn't happen, the position is deep enough where a Day 2 selection might also be warranted.

Jeremiah noted that the Bolts have options at the top of the draft, and tight end is simply one of them.

"I don't think it's a position of necessity. They can line up and play and they have the bodies," Jeremiah said. "But if you're looking for a big-time difference maker that can take this offense in a whole different direction, go get a difference-making tight end who can do everything."

Key draft questions

1. You're on record of saying this is a deep TE class. How far down can the Bolts go and still get a legit player in this draft?

"I think you can get to Round 4 and still find a potential starting-caliber tight end. Maybe it's not Year 1, but you have guys in that range in this draft that are going to be starters. I think there are double-digit starters at that position in this draft, which is pretty rare."

2. Which TE do you think would pair best with Justin Herbert?

"To me, Dalton Kincaid [of Utah] fits in any offense. He's a difference-maker in terms of separation and play-making ability. He's not going to maul you in the run game but he can cover you up and wall you off. But in terms of a seam-stretcher as well as a guy who can work in crowds and run after the catch he's pretty complete.

"Michael Mayer [from Notre Dame] would give them more of an overall complete tight end. He'd be more of an asset in the run game, as well."

3. What can we expect from Kellen Moore's usage of tight ends in 2023?

"With Kellen and where he comes from, they had a good tight end and knew how to feature him. It's very quarterback-friendly to have someone at that spot and Kellen, as a former quarterback, gets that. I think it's got a chance to be a featured position with him and Justin. It could take Justin's game to a whole new level, honestly."

Expert rankings

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has five tight ends in his overall Top 50: 9. Dalton Kincaid, 21. Michael Mayer, 25. Darnell Washington, 39. Luke Musgrave and 42. Sam LaPorta.

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has two tight ends in his overall Top 25: 18. Mayer and 19. Kincaid.

Rankings for tight ends by Jeremiah, his NFL Media counterpart Bucky Brooks, Kiper, Pro Football Focus and The Athletic's Dane Brugler are listed below.

Potential Chargers options