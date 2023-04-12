Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Daniel Jeremiah's Top Chargers Draft Targets at Tight End  

Apr 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Welcome to Part 3 of our 2023 draft preview series, which will be a position-by-position look at key prospects and where the Chargers roster stands ahead of the NFL Draft. This series will include a look at which prospects could be options for the Chargers later this month.

We chatted with NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah to break down the tight ends in this draft class. Jeremiah, who is also the color commentator for Chargers radio games, can be found on Twitter @MoveTheSticks for his analysis.

Chargers status at TE

The Chargers are currently set to have the same group return from a season ago.

Gerald Everett is coming off the best season of his career after he had 58 catches for 555 yards and four scores in his first year with the Bolts. He has one season remaining on his current contract.

The Chargers brought back Donald Parham, Jr., a player who plenty of potential who has battled some injuries in recent years. He dealt with concussion and hamstring issues a season ago when he caught three scores for the second year in a row.

Tre' McKitty, a 2021 third-round pick, has 16 catches for 177 yards in two seasons and will look for more progress in year 3. The Bolts also have Stone Smartt in the mix after he had four catches for 17 yards as a rookie in 2022.

"I think you have different skillsets, for sure," Jeremiah said of the current group. "Everett is more of an on-the-move guy and can give you some run after the catch ability.

"Parham gives you the catch radius and red-zone value, and McKitty is more reliable as an in-line blocker," Jeremiah added. "You have three different guys. I don't think there's a blue-chip difference maker in the group, but if you put all their skills together you can do a lot of different things.

Is TE a position of need?

Tight end has been one of the most-often positions projected to the Bolts in mock drafts, and Jeremiah has been included in that group.

The chance to add another offensive playmaker could be intriguing to the Bolts, especially since they might not have a long-term option currently on the roster.

Jeremiah said he could easily see the Chargers taking a tight end early on. And if that doesn't happen, the position is deep enough where a Day 2 selection might also be warranted.

Jeremiah noted that the Bolts have options at the top of the draft, and tight end is simply one of them.

"I don't think it's a position of necessity. They can line up and play and they have the bodies," Jeremiah said. "But if you're looking for a big-time difference maker that can take this offense in a whole different direction, go get a difference-making tight end who can do everything."

Key draft questions

1. You're on record of saying this is a deep TE class. How far down can the Bolts go and still get a legit player in this draft?

"I think you can get to Round 4 and still find a potential starting-caliber tight end. Maybe it's not Year 1, but you have guys in that range in this draft that are going to be starters. I think there are double-digit starters at that position in this draft, which is pretty rare."

2. Which TE do you think would pair best with Justin Herbert?

"To me, Dalton Kincaid [of Utah] fits in any offense. He's a difference-maker in terms of separation and play-making ability. He's not going to maul you in the run game but he can cover you up and wall you off. But in terms of a seam-stretcher as well as a guy who can work in crowds and run after the catch he's pretty complete.

"Michael Mayer [from Notre Dame] would give them more of an overall complete tight end. He'd be more of an asset in the run game, as well."

3. What can we expect from Kellen Moore's usage of tight ends in 2023?

"With Kellen and where he comes from, they had a good tight end and knew how to feature him. It's very quarterback-friendly to have someone at that spot and Kellen, as a former quarterback, gets that. I think it's got a chance to be a featured position with him and Justin. It could take Justin's game to a whole new level, honestly."

Expert rankings

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has five tight ends in his overall Top 50: 9. Dalton Kincaid, 21. Michael Mayer, 25. Darnell Washington, 39. Luke Musgrave and 42. Sam LaPorta.

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has two tight ends in his overall Top 25: 18. Mayer and 19. Kincaid.

Rankings for tight ends by Jeremiah, his NFL Media counterpart Bucky Brooks, Kiper, Pro Football Focus and The Athletic's Dane Brugler are listed below.

Potential Chargers options

Note: Heights and weights are from each player's profile on NFL.com (linked for each player's name).

Mayer
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Michael Mayer

School: Notre Dame | Year: Junior | Ht: 6-foot-4 | Wt: 249 pounds

Table inside Article
Daniel JeremiahBucky BrooksMel Kiper, Jr.Pro Football FocusDane Brugler
TE2TE1TE1TE2TE1

2022 stats: 12 games; 67 receptions for 809 yards (12.1 avg.) and 9 TDs; 5.6 receptions per game; 67.4 yards per game

Quick fact: Mayer had a decorated career at Notre Dame and was the starting tight end as a true freshman. His 180 receptions are good for the all-time receptions lead for a tight end in school history.

Kincaid
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Dalton Kincaid

School: Utah | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-4 | Wt: 246 pounds

Table inside Article
Daniel JeremiahBucky BrooksMel Kiper, Jr.Pro Football FocusDane Brugler
TE1TE2TE2TE1TE4

2022 stats: 12 games; 70 receptions for 890 yards (12.7 avg.) and 8 TDs; 5.8 receptions per game; 74.2 yards per game

Quick fact: A First-Team All-Pac 12 selection in 2022, Kincaid led the Utes in receptions (70), receiving yards (890) and receiving touchdowns (8) in his final collegiate season. His receiving yards were also the most among tight ends in the FBS.

DJ's Take: "To me, it's when he gets to the top of the route — if you fast forward the tape with all the tight ends until they get to the top of the route and watch how they get into and out of a break — he's different with his explosiveness and separation ability. That, to me, is really kind of the crux of what makes a great tight end ... their ability at that juncture to be able to get in and out, and then separate, and he does that really, really well."

Washington
AP Photo/Brett Davis

Darnell Washington

School: Georgia | Year: Junior | Ht: 6-foot-7 | Wt: 264 pounds

Table inside Article
Daniel JeremiahBucky BrooksMel Kiper, Jr.Pro Football FocusDane Brugler
TE3TE3TE3TE5TE3

2022 stats: 15 games; 28 receptions for 454 yards (16.2 avg.) and 2 TDs; 1.9 receptions per game; 30.3 yards per game

Quick fact: Washington was one of the tallest tight ends in college football at 6-foot-7 and was a part of two Georgia teams that went on to win the National Championship.

DJ's Take: "He's a monster in the run game. A dominant blocker and he's literally like playing with an extra lineman. In the pass game, he's still developing but he's a massive target. He gives you some physicality and toughness after the catch. Still a lot of room to grow as an overall route runner. He'll step in and be one of the best run-blocking tight ends immediately."

Musgrave
AP Photo/Amanda Loman

Luke Musgrave

School: Oregon State | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-6 | Wt: 253 pounds

Table inside Article
Daniel JeremiahBucky BrooksMel Kiper, Jr.Pro Football FocusDane Brugler
TE4TE4TE4TE3TE2

2022 stats: 2 games; 11 receptions for 169 yards (15.4 avg.) and 1 TD; 5.5 receptions per game; 84.5 yards per game

Quick fact: His 2022 season was cut short due to injury, but Musgrave was an integral part of both the Beavers offense and special teams. In 2021, Musgrave won Pac-12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following a blocked punt and return touchdown.

DJ's Take: "If he had been healthy — he only played a couple games this year — I think he'd be a lock first-round pick. I think he still has a good shot of going into the first round. He's got some Greg Olsen-type ability and that big, long frame. really fast, just a true field-stretching tight end."

LaPorta
AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Sam LaPorta

School: Iowa | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-3 | Wt: 245 pounds

Table inside Article
Daniel JeremiahBucky BrooksMel Kiper, Jr.Pro Football FocusDane Brugler
TE5TE5TE6TE4TE6

2022 stats: 12 games; 58 receptions for 657 yards (11.3 avg.) and 1 TD; 4.8 receptions per game; 54.8 yards per game

Quick fact: Among Iowa tight ends all-time, LaPorta ranks first in receptions and second in receiving yards in program history.

DJ's Take: "Silky smooth, he had an awesome Combine. He was playing with one hand tied behind his back with how bad they were on offense at Iowa ... he was kind of their offense. I think he's got a chance to be a really, really good starter and an all-around guy. He's not too far off from Kincaid in terms of the athleticism."

Kraft
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Tucker Kraft

School: South Dakota State | Year: Redshirt junior | Ht: 6-foot-5 | Wt: 254 pounds

Table inside Article
Daniel JeremiahBucky BrooksMel Kiper, Jr.Pro Football FocusDane Brugler
----TE5--TE5

2022 stats: 9 games; 27 receptions for 348 yards (12.9 avg.) and 3 TDs; 3.0 receptions per game; 38.7 yards per game

Quick fact: A two-time FCS All-American, Kraft won the 2022 FCS National Championship as a part of the Jackrabbits.

Schoonmaker
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Luke Schoonmaker

School: Michigan | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-5 | Wt: 251 pounds

Table inside Article
Daniel JeremiahBucky BrooksMel Kiper, Jr.Pro Football FocusDane Brugler
----TE7TE8TE7

2022 stats: 12 games; 35 receptions for 418 yards (11.9 avg.) and 3 TDs; 2.9 receptions per game; 34.8 yards per game

Quick fact: Schoonmaker was a five-year letterman at Michigan and despite being more known as a great blocking tight end, he surpassed his career-high in receiving yards in a game on two different occasions during the 2022.

Whyle
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Josh Whyle

School: Cincinnati | Year: Redshirt senior | Ht: 6-foot-6 | Wt: 248 pounds

Table inside Article
Daniel JeremiahBucky BrooksMel Kiper, Jr.Pro Football FocusDane Brugler
------TE7TE10

2022 stats: 12 games; 32 receptions for 326 yards (10.2 avg.) and 3 TDs; 2.7 receptions per game; 27.2 yards per game

Quick fact: The 2022 season was Whyle's most successful individually, as he earned First-Team All-AAC honors. He finished his career with the Bearcats as one of the top tight ends in school history, and holds the record for career touchdown receptions in program history.

Latu
AP Photo/Thomas Graning

Cameron Latu

School: Alabama | Year: Redshirt senior | Ht: 6-foot-4 | Wt: 242 pounds

Table inside Article
Daniel JeremiahBucky BrooksMel Kiper, Jr.Pro Football FocusDane Brugler
----TE10--TE8

2022 stats: 11 games; 30 receptions for 377 yards (12.6 avg.) and 4 TDs; 2.7 receptions per game; 34.3 yards per game

Quick fact: At a university that has a great history of tight ends, Latu holds the Crimson Tide's all-time record holder for receiving TDs by a tight end with 12.

Mallory
AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Will Mallory

School: Miami | Year: Senior | Ht: 6-foot-4 | Wt: 239 pounds

Table inside Article
Daniel JeremiahBucky BrooksMel Kiper, Jr.Pro Football FocusDane Brugler
--TE9TE9--

2022 stats: 12 games; 42 receptions for 538 yards (12.8 avg.) and 3 TDs; 3.5 receptions per game; 44.8 yards per game

Quick fact: Mallory was the Second-Team All-ACC selection at tight end in 2022 as he led the Hurricanes in receiving yards.

