5 Things to Know About New Chargers OL Jordan McFadden

The Chargers took Jordan McFadden in the fifth round (No. 156 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Here are five things to know about the Clemson offensive lineman:
1. Veteran experience
The Chargers are getting someone with tons of snaps under his belt along the line of scrimmage.
McFadden joins the Bolts as a three-year starter at Clemson, one of the most respected football programs in the country. He originally started at right tackle, but played his final two seasons at left tackle.
Throughout his time with the Tigers, McFadden played 2,960 career snaps from scrimmage, which is good for the third-most of any offensive tackle in program history and seventh-most across all positions.
2. A force in the ACC
McFadden was as sturdy as they came along the offensive line in the ACC.
He was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, presented to the top blocker in the ACC, in 2022 for his stellar season at left tackle. McFadden was also a First-Team All-ACC honoree in his final collegiate season, playing 989 offensive snaps.
The scene is set!! Check out where the Chargers front office will be based for night one of the 2023 NFL Draft!
3. Keeping the QB clean
According to Pro Football Focus, McFadden allowed just two QB hits in his entire career (1,584 snaps).
He was also a force in the run game, amassing over 1,300 run blocking snaps in his career at Clemson.
4. Leadership qualities
Perhaps one of McFadden's biggest skills isn't on the football field, as he was one of Clemson's team leaders in his time at the university.
In 2022, he was voted by his teammates as a permanent team captain as he was well-respected by the entire program.
5. Multi-sport athlete
McFadden has been dominant on the line of scrimmage since high school, winning 2017 Lineman of the Year in South Carolina while at Dorman High School. He also led them to the state championship game.
But his talent extended off the gridiron and onto the hardwood.
McFadden played both football and basketball growing up and into high school. He was a three-year letterman in basketball at Dorman and was a part of the team that went on to win back-to-back regional championships.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.