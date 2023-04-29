5 Things to Know About New Chargers OL Jordan McFadden

The Chargers took Jordan McFadden in the fifth round (No. 156 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Here are five things to know about the Clemson offensive lineman:

1. Veteran experience

The Chargers are getting someone with tons of snaps under his belt along the line of scrimmage.

McFadden joins the Bolts as a three-year starter at Clemson, one of the most respected football programs in the country. He originally started at right tackle, but played his final two seasons at left tackle.

Throughout his time with the Tigers, McFadden played 2,960 career snaps from scrimmage, which is good for the third-most of any offensive tackle in program history and seventh-most across all positions.

2. A force in the ACC

McFadden was as sturdy as they came along the offensive line in the ACC.