5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston is the newest member of the Chargers.
Here are five things to know about the TCU wide receiver:
1. Lots of success at TCU
From the moment Quentin Johnston joined TCU his freshman year, he made his presence felt.
The 21st overall pick became a starter with the Horned Frogs as a true freshman and never looked back, leading the team in receiving yards each of his three seasons. In his last two college seasons, Johnston was named a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and led TCU in touchdown catches each year as well.
Johnston saved his best season for last.
Johnston lit up the Big 12 Conference, becoming a major key to a team that would go on to play for the National Championship. He was second in college football last year with 8.9 yards after the catch per reception and finished the season with 60 receptions for 1,069 yards — the most by a Horned Frog player since 2018.
2. Big-game MVP
One of the best games of Johnston's career came on one of the biggest stages in college football — the College Football Playoff Semifinal.
In his penultimate collegiate game, Johnston helped TCU pull off the upset over Michigan and advance to the National Championship Game. He finished the game with six receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown.
And that touchdown was a big one, as in the beginning of the fourth quarter, Johnston broke one for 76 yards that would give TCU a two-possession lead and eventually, the win.
For his dominant display, Johnston was named the College Football Playoff Semifinal Offensive Most Valuable Player.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2023 first-round Draft pick, wide receiver Quentin Johnston from Texas Christian University.
3. Multi-sport athlete
Part of what makes Johnston so dynamic as a receiver has to do with his background aside from football.
The newest member of the Bolts was a do-it-all athlete in high school, playing basketball and participating in track and field. In basketball, he lettered in high school and averaged 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a senior.
But in track Johnston shined in the jumps and relays, finishing third at the Texas 2019 5A state championships in the high jump with a jump of 6-foot-8.
4. Hello, California
Johnston will play football for a team outside of Texas for the first time in his life.
Born and raised in Texas, Johnston has stayed in-state every step of the way, including originally committing to the University of Texas before flipping to TCU.
Now, Johnston will make his way to the state where he finished his collegiate career.
5. A strong background
Johnston grew up in a military family.
His father Carl, who was in Kuwait in 1995, and mother Sherry, who served during Operation Desert Storm are both Army veterans.
Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley praised his work ethic and humility in his press conference Thursday night.
