5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston is the newest member of the Chargers.

Here are five things to know about the TCU wide receiver:

1. Lots of success at TCU

From the moment Quentin Johnston joined TCU his freshman year, he made his presence felt.

The 21st overall pick became a starter with the Horned Frogs as a true freshman and never looked back, leading the team in receiving yards each of his three seasons. In his last two college seasons, Johnston was named a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and led TCU in touchdown catches each year as well.

Johnston saved his best season for last.

Johnston lit up the Big 12 Conference, becoming a major key to a team that would go on to play for the National Championship. He was second in college football last year with 8.9 yards after the catch per reception and finished the season with 60 receptions for 1,069 yards — the most by a Horned Frog player since 2018.

2. Big-game MVP

One of the best games of Johnston's career came on one of the biggest stages in college football — the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

In his penultimate collegiate game, Johnston helped TCU pull off the upset over Michigan and advance to the National Championship Game. He finished the game with six receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown.

And that touchdown was a big one, as in the beginning of the fourth quarter, Johnston broke one for 76 yards that would give TCU a two-possession lead and eventually, the win.