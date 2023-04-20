Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: Daniel Jeremiah on Bolts 1st-Round Options

Apr 20, 2023 at 02:29 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

JA

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is exactly a week away.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who is also the radio color commentator for Chargers games, held a conference call Thursday morning in advance of the offseason spectacle.

Here are five takeaways from Jeremiah:

1. A possible trade down

As is the case every year, the draft is unpredictable. Sitting at pick No. 21, there will be many intriguing prospects that still sit on the board for the Bolts.

But what if the board shakes out a certain way and opens up the possibility of moving back?

Jeremiah believes that not only is it possible, but it would make some sense for the Bolts in this draft given who can be available late in the first round if a trade down were to occur.

"I think that's a real possibility and I think as you're ready to pay Justin [Herbert], having more cheap starters is going to be the way to go," Jeremiah said.

"I think trading down makes a ton of sense," Jeremiah later added. "If they were to trade down, now you start looking at edge rushers and receivers, I think there's value down there at the bottom of the first round."

The wide receiver position is one of the most commonly mocked positions for the Chargers at No. 21. In the latest edition of the Chargers Mock Draft Tracker, nine out of the 14 mocks had the Bolts selecting a receiver.

A potential trade down would likely eliminate the possibility of some of the top receivers in the draft but would still allow the Chargers to draft someone that fits the traits Jeremiah believes the team could look for.

"Receiver-wise, I think you're looking for guys who can stretch the field vertically," Jeremiah said. "I think there's a chance you see one of those top wide recievers, one of the top five or six guys, Zay Flowers could be in that mix at that point.

"I think [Jordan] Addison will be gone, [Jaxon] Smith-Njigba will be gone, there seems to be some late push and buzz around the league for Quentin Johnston, who's getting a lot of attention, I think he's probably gone," Jeremiah added. "When you're looking at Jalin Hyatt from Tennessee, and you're looking at Zay Flowers, those are probably the two guys I think would be interesting fits if they were to trade back."

Receiver wouldn't be the only position Jeremiah would be looking at for the Bolts in a possible trade down scenario though.

Edge rusher has been a position that, while not as popular as receiver, has been previously mocked to the Chargers throughout the draft process.

Depending on who's available, Jeremiah has a couple names in mind that he believes would fit with the Bolts.

"We'll see where some of these edge rushers go like Myles Murphy, Will McDonald IV would another one I think is interesting," Jeremiah said. "Felix Anudike-Uzama from Kansas State. You get one of those guys, maybe BJ Ojulari would be another one you could consider.

"I think there's a good group of edge rushers you could be picking from if you traded even to the top of the second round if you were to trade all the way out," Jeremiah added. "I think there's some guys who would fit."

2. CB among deepest positions

Jeremiah believes this is a good year to look for a cornerback after Day 1.

While the top of the class remains impressive with Oregon's Christian Gonzalez and Illinois' Devon Witherspoon, Day 2 will also have some very talented players available.

In fact, Jeremiah believes that for teams looking for a wide receiver and cornerback with their first and second-round picks, he would opt for a receiver in the first and a cornerback in the second, as this year's cornerback class is deeper with talent.

"I think that's what goes on in draft rooms and that's maybe not what everybody understands, is that you don't make that one individual pick in a vacuum," Jeremiah said. "You're kind of looking at your collective haul in terms of how you negotiate, your strategy.

"This might be the first time I can remember in a long time that I would advocate taking the wide receiver first because I actually like the [cornerback] group in the second round that you would be staring at more than I like the receivers you'd be staring at," Jeremiah added.

Jeremiah has six cornerbacks in his latest Top 50 prospects list, including three in the top 20.

He has a lot of corners in mind once the second round hits.

"When you get to the second round, the corners, we'll see what happens with Emmanuel Forbes, I think he's got a real chance to go in the first round even though he's 170 pounds currently," Jeremiah said. "With him, [Kelee] Ringo is intriguing from Georgia, Tyrique Stevenson from Miami, Riley Moss, I really like him ... a lot of teams like him from Iowa. Julius Brents Kansas State, there's a long list. There are some teams that are Cam Smith teams, others aren't quite as high."

For teams with needs at both positions, Jeremiah feels as though the receiver group would be the one teams should attack early given who would be available later on.

"I think there's a lot of depth at this corner position, whereas the wide receiver position, I feel like it's that kind of clump up there at the top, there's a handful of guys, and ideally you'd want to leave with one of those guys already in the fold," Jeremiah said.

3. Jeremiah's top TE and WR prospects

Jeremiah touched on two of his top offensive prospects that have been projected by many as the possible Chargers pick — tight end Dalton Kincaid from Utah and wide receiver Jordan Addison from USC.

This year's tight end group is deep, and Kincaid sits at the top for Jeremiah, as he remains high on the Utah product. The First-Team All-Pac 12 selection posted a career-high 890 receiving yards on 70 receptions in 12 games.

"I don't know if I'm the captain of his fan club, but I know I'm in the running," Jeremiah said. "He ended the process as my ninth overall player, and I had him as my top tight end. I think he's a special, special talent.

"He had the back [injury] so he couldn't work out in the spring, but I think if he had been able to work out then he would have cemented himself as a top-15 pick," Jeremiah added.

Kincaid is one of the more dynamic offensive weapons in this draft, as his skillset sets him apart from others at his position.

As Jeremiah mentioned, a back injury kept him from the workouts in the lead up to the draft process. However, Jeremiah says he doesn't see him falling because of it, as teams are comfortable with how he came out.

"He's a stud. He's awesome off the line, awesome at the top of his routes," Jeremiah said. "He can separate, got great hands, competitive after the catch, can make you miss. One of the best players in the draft. And from what I've been told by teams, he came out of that fine and teams are comfortable with him medically.

"I don't envision him dropping for that reason at all," Jeremiah added. "I think he's an elite player, one of the best in the draft."

Jeremiah also talked about his top wide receiver prospect in Addison, as he remained at the top spot throughout the entire process.

Addison is an intriguing prospect, as he was one of the best receivers in college football in his time at Pittsburgh and USC. The only knock on him among analysts remains his frame, as he officially weighed in at 173 pounds.

"Ended the process as he started it for me and that's as my top receiver," Jeremiah said. "I wish he was heavier and I don't love the 173-pound aspect, but this guy made more big plays down the field in 2021 than anyone in the country."

Still, Jeremiah is sticking with Addison as his top receiver in this year's draft, as he believes the proof is in his talent and production throughout his collegiate career.

"I know he can make big plays and get over the top," Jeremiah said. "He's a talented guy.

"After the catch, he's not going to be able to break many tackles and is not real physical, but he can make you miss and run away from you," Jeremiah added. "He plays fast. Overall, he ended the process as my 15th player."

Possible Day 2 WRs

In terms of Day 2 wide receivers, North Carolina's Josh Downs has been trending upwards throughout the draft process, according to Jeremiah.

"Josh Downs is a good player, and talking to teams around the league, I think he has been a coaching favorite," Jeremiah said. "You go through the different cycles of the process where you have personnel department kind of takes the ball and runs with it early throughout the fall, and then the coaches jump into the process in the spring.

"Just talking to teams, it feels like this has been a coaching favorite who has kind of climbed a little bit as we've gone through the process here as the coaches have got involved," Jeremiah added.

The receiver produced at North Carolina, finishing with the fourth-highest receiving yards (2,483) and second-most receiving touchdowns (22) in school history.

While some concern over his height, Jeremiah likes what Downs could provide for a team from the slot position. He compared him to former wide receiver Antwaan Randle El, as Downs' traits and abilities make him a good second-round prospect.

"He is not big. He is a little under 5-foot-9," Jeremiah said. "He is quicker than fast. Not super, super explosive, but when I watched him, you see him get in and out of breaks. These little whip routes, he is so quick.

"He kind of reminded me of, going back into the old school a little bit, Randle El, somebody who is a really good athlete who I think will be a nice slot receiver," Jeremiah added. "I think he is going to go in the second round, I really do, at some point in time in that mix."

Another Day 2 and possible Day 3 receiver that Jeremiah talked about was Princeton's Andrei Iosivas, who has been gaining some traction as well.

"I think Iosivas probably goes in the fourth-round range," Jeremiah said. "He has some size at 6-3. He is 205 pounds. He ran well, in the low 4.4s. Obviously, he has a tremendous track background, so he can really run. He is a strider. He gains a lot of ground as he goes.

"He has a second gear when the ball goes up in the air. I didn't think he was a tremendous run-after-catch guy with make-miss and elusiveness, but a true over the top receiver.

While Jeremiah projects Iosivas as a fourth round pick, he has something that could sneak him into the third round.

"In a draft with so many small guys, he is one of the rare guys that's 6-3 and 200 plus," Jeremiah said. "That will help him.

"I think he is probably in that fourth-round range," Jeremiah added. "Maybe he surprises us and sneaks into the third round, but I think that's where he comes off the board."

5. The case of Bijan Robinson

Jeremiah opened his call offering some general thoughts as the draft inches closer. The biggest storyline so far has come from the quarterback position and how that plays out, as uncertainty remains at the top.

One of the most interesting storylines for Jeremiah, however, is the case of Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Jeremiah has Robinson as No. 3 overall prospect in his Top 50, but has him selected until No. 14 in the first round. He's one of the most talented players in this draft but given his positional value, there is a ton of intrigue on just how high Robinson goes.

"The other intriguing storyline that I think has carried through this process would be Bijan Robinson," Jeremiah said. "We have this debate on the value of the running back every year but this is a pretty special player and this is a unique draft that he's in."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers, Staley Focused on 'Brand New' Start in 2023

Here are the key topics Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley discussed Monday as the Bolts began their voluntary offseason program

news

5 Takeaways: Telesco on Free Agency, New-Look Offensive Line & the AFC West

Here are the key topics Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco discussed Monday evening at the 2023 Annual League Meeting in Phoenix

news

5 Takeaways: Staley on Ekeler's Contract, Kendricks' Role & Pick No. 21

Here are the key topics Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley discussed Monday morning at the 2023 Annual League Meeting in Phoenix

news

What We Learned at the 2023 Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books. Here's what we now know after the week that was in Indianapolis.

news

5 Takeaways From Derrick Ansley's Media Availability

The Chargers new defensive coordinator met with local reporters earlier this week to express his excitement for his new role and his vision for 2023

news

5 Takeaways: Staley on New Coordinators, 2023 Goals and Salyer's Future

Here are the key takeaways from  Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley's chat with local media members Tuesday afternoon in Indianapolis

news

Will Tight Ends Be the Deepest Position in the Draft?

The NFL Network analyst broke down prospects and offered insight to what the Bolts could do with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

news

5 Takeaways: What We Learned from Kellen Moore Today

The Chargers Offensive Coordinator held his first media availability Wednesday and shared his excitement on Justin Herbert and his vision for the Bolts offense

news

5 Takeaways: What New OC Kellen Moore Brings to the Bolts

The Chargers on Monday agreed to terms with Moore, who is 34 years old but has plenty of recent success in the NFL

news

5 Takeaways from Tom Telesco's Year-End Press Conference

The Chargers General Manager recapped the 2022 season and looked ahead to the offseason on Thursday morning

news

5 Takeaways from Brandon Staley's Year-End Press Conference

The Chargers Head Coach covered a variety of topics over 40 minutes on Wednesday morning

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

Latest News
Advertising