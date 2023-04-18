Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 9.0

With less than 10 days away from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, the league is entering the homestretch of the draft process. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

Mel Kiper, Jr. and Todd McShay, ESPN – WR Jordan Addison, USC

"Addison would mesh well with the skill sets of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in L.A., likely playing mostly in the slot. He is the best route runner of the wideouts in this class."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

"Justin Herbert would love to see this projection come to fruition on draft night because it would give him arguably the best pure pass catcher in the entire draft."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

"Zay Flowers, who has a chance to be WR1, was virtually unstoppable at Boston College and that was with suspect quarterback play. He'll quickly become one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets -- and he also has return skills."

Peter Schrager, NFL.com – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

