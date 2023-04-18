Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 9.0

Apr 18, 2023
Omar Navarro

With less than 10 days away from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, the league is entering the homestretch of the draft process. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Mel Kiper, Jr. and Todd McShay, ESPN – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: April 18, 2023

"Addison would mesh well with the skill sets of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in L.A., likely playing mostly in the slot. He is the best route runner of the wideouts in this class."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: April 17, 2023

"Justin Herbert would love to see this projection come to fruition on draft night because it would give him arguably the best pure pass catcher in the entire draft."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Last updated: April 17, 2023

"Zay Flowers, who has a chance to be WR1, was virtually unstoppable at Boston College and that was with suspect quarterback play. He'll quickly become one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets -- and he also has return skills."

Peter Schrager, NFL.com – TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Last updated: April 18, 2023

"Another offensive weapon for Justin Herbert. Mayer is a fine all-around tight end prospect. He's not as explosive as, say, Kyle Pitts, but he's still a highly regarded pass catcher. Not to mention, he can pass block and loves to road grade in the run game. Bottom line: The Notre Dame product can play right away in an NFL offense."

Photos: Bolts are Back for Phase 1 of OSP

Check out some photos of the Chargers arriving for the off-season program at Hoag Performance Center.

Jeff Miller, Los Angeles Times – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Last updated: April 18, 2023

"The Chargers can't have enough offensive playmakers in their attempt to outscore Kansas City and end the Chiefs' reign in the AFC West. Kincaid gives them a threat to exploit the seams in new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's scheme."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: April 17, 2023

"The Chargers stay local with Addison, who adds route-running savvy to the receiver group for Justin Herbert."

Diante Lee, The Athletic – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Last updated: April 12, 2023

"The Chargers need some real speed and playmaking on the perimeter, especially with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in town. Johnston can be for Los Angeles what Amari Cooper was for Dallas two seasons ago: a receiver who takes the top off the defense and finds hidden yardage underneath. Johnston runs routes well and is a fluid playmaker at his size. He'd fit in perfectly alongside checkdown options such as Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen and ball-winner Mike Williams."

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com – DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Last updated: April 11, 2023

"Los Angeles corners the market on smaller-than-prototype defensive tackles who hail from Pitt! Kancey's frame and athletic profile are strikingly similar to those of Aaron Donald. While nobody is saying the 22-year-old's going to have an AD type of impact right away -- ever? -- Kancey's interior-disruption potential could give Brandon Staley flashbacks to when he was calling the Rams' defense with the first-ballot Hall of Famer as the centerpiece."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Last updated: April 17, 2023

"The WR drought finally ends with the selection of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Chargers are thrilled to get him in this offense with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams."

Charles Davis, NFL.com – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: April 13, 2023

"The Chargers have a gifted quarterback in Justin Herbert who can push the ball downfield with every throw. Addison will help him do just that."

Joel Klatt, Fox Sports – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Last updated: April 11, 2023

"Why don't we give Justin Herbert, a strong-armed downfield passer, a downfield target with another receiver, Quentin Johnston from TCU? We see what this guy can do down the field, his ability to get open at the second and third level, and then win contested catches. He's been overlooked in this draft process and I don't know why."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: April 14, 2023

"Bijan Robinson gives them a player capable of wearing down defenses late."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Last updated: April 12, 2023

"The Chargers can boost their offense with a third receiver, for Justin Herbert and new coordinator Kellen Moore… Flowers compares very much to Tyler Lockett with his speed and versatility to be effective making big plays outside or in the slot."

BR Scouting Department, Bleacher Report – WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Last updated: April 13, 2023

