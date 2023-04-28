NFL Pundits Give Bolts High Grades for Johnston Pick

USA Today also handed out a high 'A grade' from Robert Zeglinski, who wrote:

The Chargers aren't messing around. They want Justin Herbert to take the next step, and Johnston will be a vital piece in that grand design.

There will be questions about Johnston's "basketball player" style of play next to fellow hooper Mike Williams, especially considering the Chargers could use more natural separators than anything. But Johnston can be a bona fide No. 1, someone who profiles as more than a glorified rebounder on jump balls. I can't confirm it for sure, but I think Herbert pumped his fist when he saw this pick.

FanSided's Cody Williams also went with an 'A grade:'

Johnston is one of the most confusing players in the draft because he looks the part of a big-bodied playmaker who wins in traffic, but he's actually the opposite. He's a quick mover and a beast after the catch as a great athlete. I love the Chargers getting this weapon for Justin Herbert, especially as Keenan Allen might be getting a bit gray and Mike Williams has endured problems staying healthy for a full season.

Johnston has big play potential, something the Chargers were missing last season. He will now get a chance to learn from some of the NFL's best and provide another punch to an offense now led by Kellen Moore.

When Johnston gets the ball in his hands, he can make people miss, as Pro Football Focus believes the Bolts made a good pick.

PFF wrote: