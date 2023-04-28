Chargers Draft Quentin Johnston with 21st Overall Pick 

The Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Johnston was among the top wide receiver prospects in the draft this year.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein offered the following breakdown of Johnston:

Height-weight-speed prospect with the physical traits and upside that might have teams willing to overlook some of his inconsistencies on tape. Johnston is a long-striding vertical threat who can open up and separate when allowed to keep his feet moving in space. His elevation and catch radius create an expansive target area down the field, but his overall success rate on contested catches is way lower than it should be for a receiver of his size. Johnston needs a specific route tree, but will improve in that area at the next level. He will benefit from a more accurate deep-ball quarterback, but still feels more like a good WR2 than a high-volume WR1.

The selection of Johnston gives the Chargers another option in the passing game for quarterback Justin Herbert.

The 21-year-old Johnston is listed at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds. In 14 games for the Horned Frogs last season, he had 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 17.8 yards per catch.