Chargers Draft Daiyan Henley with 85th Overall Pick

The Chargers selected Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein offered the following breakdown of Henley:
A rambunctious inside linebacker with good speed and toughness, Henley's playing style can be described as more active than instinctive. His inconsistency in reading keys and anticipating the play flow is mitigated somewhat by his speed and talent to wrap and finish in space. He has excellent range and does a nice job of stepping downhill to challenge blockers and running lanes. There are some eye-catching production totals in the takeaway column and favorable physical elements to his game, but inefficient movement combined with recognition delays could push him toward a backup and core special teams role in the future.
The selection of Henley gives the Chargers added depth at linebacker behind Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray, Jr.
The 23-year-old Henley is listed at 6-foot-0 and 225 pounds. In 12 games for the Cougars last season, he totaled 106 tackles (54 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks one interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
He earned First-Team All-Pac 12 honors in 2022.
