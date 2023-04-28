Top Quotes | New WR Quentin Johnston on Joining the Bolts

On TCU preparing him for the NFL:

"Overall, discipline, mindset things. Then, most importantly, off-the-field stuff, stuff that is essential to keep your mind right, to keep your body in shape while you're on the field, such as treatment. The goal is to prepare as much as you can. You can't really help injuries, but you can help it to the best of your ability by going in before [it occurs], getting iced down before practice and after practice, doing the little stuff. Nutrition was a big part of it, too; eating the right stuff, shakes, putting into your body what you lost at practice."

On playing with QB Justin Herbert:

"Great quarterback. I saw the call pop up and I'm like, 'OK, that's a great quarterback to be playing under.' I shouldn't have any problem coming in early and adjusting, soaking up as much stuff as I can from him as far as just football in general. I feel like I need to come in, as a young guy, as a sponge, taking in as much information as I need to. Then, eventually, clicking with the quarterback and gaining that trust from him."

On if he was 'surprised' that a wide receiver was not selected before No. 20 overall: