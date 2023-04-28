Top Quotes | New WR Quentin Johnston on Joining the Bolts

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers first round pick Quentin Johnston's post-draft media availability on Thursday:
Wide Receiver Quentin Johnston
On being selected by the Chargers:
"I'm excited. I wasn't really sure who I would be picked by or where I would go. All I knew was that I wanted to go to a team as soon as I can and get to work. I'm very happy and I'm very blessed."
On what he 'displayed on tape that impressed the Chargers':
"Being a 6-foot-4, taller receiver that is able to create real separation at the line, as well at the top of the route. Then, what I can do with the ball in my hands is something that, I feel like, it's a no-brainer for somebody to pick me. I set records in the Big 12 my first two years with yards after catch."
On if he connected with Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Wide Receivers Coach Chris Beatty at the Combine:
"Yes, sir. A little bit. We got straight to business, as far as football talk and stuff like that, seeing what I could obtain, drawing routes up — my favorite routes, favorite concepts. Then, going over my film."
On TCU preparing him for the NFL:
"Overall, discipline, mindset things. Then, most importantly, off-the-field stuff, stuff that is essential to keep your mind right, to keep your body in shape while you're on the field, such as treatment. The goal is to prepare as much as you can. You can't really help injuries, but you can help it to the best of your ability by going in before [it occurs], getting iced down before practice and after practice, doing the little stuff. Nutrition was a big part of it, too; eating the right stuff, shakes, putting into your body what you lost at practice."
On playing with QB Justin Herbert:
"Great quarterback. I saw the call pop up and I'm like, 'OK, that's a great quarterback to be playing under.' I shouldn't have any problem coming in early and adjusting, soaking up as much stuff as I can from him as far as just football in general. I feel like I need to come in, as a young guy, as a sponge, taking in as much information as I need to. Then, eventually, clicking with the quarterback and gaining that trust from him."
On if he was 'surprised' that a wide receiver was not selected before No. 20 overall:
"Honestly, yes, as far as receivers going that late. As far as the run, I knew some of the first receivers that were going to get picked — whether it was me, whether it was [Seahawks WR] Jaxon [Smith-Njigba], whether it was anybody, it was just going to keep going from there, as far as line of receivers. Going in the 20s, a little bit, but at the same time, you can't really do anything about it, so I didn't put too much thought into it."
