Is RB a Target for the Chargers in the 2023 Draft?

Is RB a position of need?

Reid said that while it remains to be seen what happened with Ekeler, the Chargers could be in position to take a dynamic, long-term option early on in the draft.

"I don't know what's going to happen with the Ekeler situation," Reid said. "But I still think they need a running back. They don't really have a dynamic guy. Spiller, you're hoping to get something out of him but I don't know how that's going to end up. Kelley, I just think he's a complimentary option."

Reid mocked Texas running back Bijan Robinson to the Bolts in a March mock draft.

"If they want to go for a homerun swing, that's why I put Bijan Robinson there," Reid said. "I think he instantly takes this offense to another level just because you're not only getting value with him as a running back, but he's going to change your passing game as well.

"I think Bijan Robinson can help them not only from a rushing perspective but also in the receiving aspect, too," Reid said.

If the Bolts don't go with a running back early, they could look to add one in the middle or later rounds, similar to what they have done in recent years.

Key draft questions

1. What makes Bijan Robinson the consensus No. 1 RB?

"He's a Top 5 player on my board but, you have to take positional value into the equation. We can go on and on until we're blue in the face as far as whether you should take a running back in the first round or not," Reod said. "We see guys go in the first round at the position almost every year, so it really just depends on the team and then where you're taking him. As far as him, he has the patience, he has the size and obviously he has the versatility, too.

"But, his ability to make guys miss and his contact balance … I think that's two things that really separate what you call the upper tier guys in this class, which are him and Jahmyr Gibbs," Reid added. "I think that's really your Tier 1 of this running back class because they can change games in an instant."

2. Is this considered a deep RB draft class?

"Yeah, I think so. There's not a lot at the top, I think Bijan and Gibbs are your two that can probably go inside of the Top 40. After that, there's a bunch of clusters of different types. You got Devon Achane, Texas A&M, the list goes on with these guys. Zach Charbonnet from UCLA, I can list 10 or 12 guys that could go somewhere in the Top 100. I think there's going to be a big run on running backs in the third or fourth round."

Expert rankings

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has three running backs in his overall Top 50: 3. Bijan Robinson, 29. Jahmyr Gibbs and 50. Zach Charbonnet.

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has one running back in his overall Top 25: 9. Robinson.

Rankings for running backs by Jeremiah, his NFL Media counterpart Bucky Brooks, Kiper, Pro Football Focus and The Athletic's Dane Brugler are listed below.

Potential Chargers options