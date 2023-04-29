Chargers Draft Tuli Tuipulotu with 54th Overall Pick

The Chargers selected USC edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu in the second round (No. 54 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday.
A unanimous All-American in 2022, Tuipulotu was also the 2022 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein offered the following breakdown of Tuipulotu:
Defender possessing the rare blend of size, strength and athleticism to line up as an interior or edge defender in both 4-3 and 3-4 fronts. Tuipulotu plays with a go-go motor from the first snap to the last. His heavy-handed attack and ability to shed help compensate for a lack of length at the point of attack, while quick feet help him disrupt in gaps. He can play with a hand down or standing but needs to play with better discipline to eliminate voided fits. Tuipulotu is a power-based rusher with decent bend and flatten talent but he's unlikely to win with his get-off alone. He should become a good starter.
The selection of Tuipulotu gives the Chargers added depth on the edge behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
The 20-year-old Tuipulotu is listed at 6-foot-3 and 266 pounds. In 14 games for the Trojans last season, he totaled 46 tackles (31 solo), 22 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
Tuipulotu led the nation with his sack total and finished second in total tackles for loss in 2022.
