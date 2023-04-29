Top Quotes | Chargers Day 3 Media Availability 

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Day 3 picks post-draft media availability on Saturday:
Wide Receiver Derius Davis
On being selected by the Chargers and his emotions upon receiving the call (Question from WR Quentin Johnston):
"It was unbelievable. Teaming up with my former teammate, Quentin Johnston, it's just a blessing. We put in a lot of hard work, early mornings. To have the opportunity to keep playing with a guy like Quentin Johnston, it's a blessing, for sure. I'm super excited."
On receiving his call from the Chargers today:
"It was crazy because it was really unexpected. I really didn't have much contact with the Chargers. Once they called and were like, 'Are you ready to be a Charger?' I was like, 'Hell yeah.' Knowing Q went there, I have somebody in the city with me that I am familiar with. It's just a great time right now for me and my family, and everybody that has supported me up to this time."
On his punt return and kickoff return abilities:
"My game, as a returner, I always tell people that I'm explosive. Me personally, I feel like I get the party started. At TCU, there were times where we didn't have any points on the board and I was the first one to score during my return, so I feel like I'm a party starter. Hopefully, I can do that for the Chargers. I know I will do it for the Chargers. I'm just blessed to be a Charger. It's just a blessing."
On his production as a wide receiver:
"At TCU, I produced in jet sweeps. They would line me up in the backfield sometimes. I feel like I'm a player that could go all over. I played outside, inside, went in the backfield a few times. I feel like my game is very versatile. I think that is something that I can do at the Chargers, be a versatile player, come in and make plays when the offense needs it, and just be that great teammate to my teammates."
Offensive Lineman Jordan McFadden
On his reaction to receiving the call and being selected by the Chargers:
"I was super excited. I was sitting there and watching, then, all of a sudden, my phone rings. I was super excited. My family, my mother, she was right beside me, so she was super happy for me, as well. Just a very exciting moment for myself and my family."
On if he had any 'inclination' that the Chargers would select him:
"It's kind of funny because [Clemson Head] Coach [Dabo] Sweeney, he came up to me a couple of days ago and he was like, 'I think you're going to the Chargers.' I didn't pay him any mind to it or anything. I was just laughing. To get that call and realize that he was kind of right, that just super exciting and really funny to me."
On his prior knowledge about the Chargers:
"It really kind of funny, I used to play with the Chargers a lot on Madden; [WR] Mike Williams, [QB] Justin Herbert, all of those guys. Definitely a little familiar with them, but I definitely going to have to invest some time and study and learn a little bit more."
On if he knows former Clemson WR and new Chargers teammate Mike Williams:
"I have not met him. Obviously, I've heard of him and watched him a ton, when I was being recruited to Clemson and things like that. Very familiar with him as a player. Super excited to meet him and get to know him, for sure."
