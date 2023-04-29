Top Quotes | Chargers Day 3 Media Availability 

Wide Receiver Derius Davis

On being selected by the Chargers and his emotions upon receiving the call (Question from WR Quentin Johnston):

"It was unbelievable. Teaming up with my former teammate, Quentin Johnston, it's just a blessing. We put in a lot of hard work, early mornings. To have the opportunity to keep playing with a guy like Quentin Johnston, it's a blessing, for sure. I'm super excited."

On receiving his call from the Chargers today:

"It was crazy because it was really unexpected. I really didn't have much contact with the Chargers. Once they called and were like, 'Are you ready to be a Charger?' I was like, 'Hell yeah.' Knowing Q went there, I have somebody in the city with me that I am familiar with. It's just a great time right now for me and my family, and everybody that has supported me up to this time."

On his punt return and kickoff return abilities:

"My game, as a returner, I always tell people that I'm explosive. Me personally, I feel like I get the party started. At TCU, there were times where we didn't have any points on the board and I was the first one to score during my return, so I feel like I'm a party starter. Hopefully, I can do that for the Chargers. I know I will do it for the Chargers. I'm just blessed to be a Charger. It's just a blessing."

On his production as a wide receiver: