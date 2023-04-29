Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Chargers Day 3 Media Availability 

Apr 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Davis TQ
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers Day 3 picks post-draft media availability on Saturday:

Wide Receiver Derius Davis

On being selected by the Chargers and his emotions upon receiving the call (Question from WR Quentin Johnston):

"It was unbelievable. Teaming up with my former teammate, Quentin Johnston, it's just a blessing. We put in a lot of hard work, early mornings. To have the opportunity to keep playing with a guy like Quentin Johnston, it's a blessing, for sure. I'm super excited."

On receiving his call from the Chargers today:

"It was crazy because it was really unexpected. I really didn't have much contact with the Chargers. Once they called and were like, 'Are you ready to be a Charger?' I was like, 'Hell yeah.' Knowing Q went there, I have somebody in the city with me that I am familiar with. It's just a great time right now for me and my family, and everybody that has supported me up to this time."

On his punt return and kickoff return abilities:

"My game, as a returner, I always tell people that I'm explosive. Me personally, I feel like I get the party started. At TCU, there were times where we didn't have any points on the board and I was the first one to score during my return, so I feel like I'm a party starter. Hopefully, I can do that for the Chargers. I know I will do it for the Chargers. I'm just blessed to be a Charger. It's just a blessing."

On his production as a wide receiver:

"At TCU, I produced in jet sweeps. They would line me up in the backfield sometimes. I feel like I'm a player that could go all over. I played outside, inside, went in the backfield a few times. I feel like my game is very versatile. I think that is something that I can do at the Chargers, be a versatile player, come in and make plays when the offense needs it, and just be that great teammate to my teammates."

Related Links

Offensive Lineman Jordan McFadden

On his reaction to receiving the call and being selected by the Chargers:

"I was super excited. I was sitting there and watching, then, all of a sudden, my phone rings. I was super excited. My family, my mother, she was right beside me, so she was super happy for me, as well. Just a very exciting moment for myself and my family."

On if he had any 'inclination' that the Chargers would select him:

"It's kind of funny because [Clemson Head] Coach [Dabo] Sweeney, he came up to me a couple of days ago and he was like, 'I think you're going to the Chargers.' I didn't pay him any mind to it or anything. I was just laughing. To get that call and realize that he was kind of right, that just super exciting and really funny to me."

On his prior knowledge about the Chargers:

"It really kind of funny, I used to play with the Chargers a lot on Madden; [WR] Mike Williams, [QB] Justin Herbert, all of those guys. Definitely a little familiar with them, but I definitely going to have to invest some time and study and learn a little bit more."

On if he knows former Clemson WR and new Chargers teammate Mike Williams:

"I have not met him. Obviously, I've heard of him and watched him a ton, when I was being recruited to Clemson and things like that. Very familiar with him as a player. Super excited to meet him and get to know him, for sure."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Daiyan Henley on Landing with the Bolts

"I plan to make an impact on every down. That means being on the field as a linebacker, being on the field as a gunner or whatever it may be for special teams."

news

Top Quotes | Telesco, Staley on Adding Tuipulotu & Henley

Here's everything Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley said through the first two days of the draft

news

Top Quotes | New Edge Rusher Tuli Tuipulotu Joins the Bolts

"I was kind of preparing myself to like go somewhere far, like all the way to the East Coast or something, but I'm happy to stay home and be close to family."

news

Top Quotes | Quentin Johnston's 1st Day as a Charger

"It's been a quick turnaround with getting picked and coming here, super quick. It was, obviously, a special experience for me and also my family, as well."

news

Top Quotes | New WR Quentin Johnston on Joining the Bolts

"All I knew was that I wanted to go to a team as soon as I can and get to work. I'm very happy and I'm very blessed."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Begin 2023 Offseason Program

"It's been 93 days since our last ball game, so we're ready to get started ...  We're excited to start doing football."

news

Top Quotes | Tom Telesco at 2023 Annual League Meeting

"I think from where we were as a football team, cap space-wise, where our roster is, what our resources were, I think it went pretty well."

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley at 2023 Annual League Meeting

"Obviously, there's still process from now until the draft and after the draft … so we'll see where it goes, but we feel really good about our football team."

news

Full Transcript: Derrick Ansley Meets With the Media

Here is everything new Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley said Tuesday when he met with media members

news

Full Transcript: Kellen Moore Meets with the Media

Here is everything new Chargers Offensive Coordinator said Wednesday morning when he met with media members

news

Top Quotes | Tom Telesco's Season-Ending Press Conference

"Our current team of players and our coaches, they are really mentally tough people, and that's not by accident, that's intentional. Those are the type of people that we bring in here."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

Latest News
Advertising