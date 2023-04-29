5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Daiyan Henley

The Chargers added another defensive player Friday night by selecting Daiyan Henley in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about the linebacker:

1. SoCal homecoming

The newest member of the Chargers is back in Los Angeles.

Raised in South Central Los Angeles, Henley now comes back home after spending his collegiate career outside of California.

2. Production at every stop

Henley has quite the resumé coming into the NFL.

Coming out of high school, Henley began as a wide receiver at Nevada, the only program to offer him a full scholarship. Over his five seasons with the Wolfpack, Henley eventually landed as a full-time linebacker in 2020 — and never looked back.

It all clicked for Henley in 2021, earning All-Mountain West Conference Second-Team honors and leading Nevada in tackles with 94. His success with the Wolfpack led him to Washington State where he continued to shine at linebacker in his lone season in the Pac-12.