5 Things to Know About New Chargers LB Daiyan Henley

The Chargers added another defensive player Friday night by selecting Daiyan Henley in the third round (No. 85 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Here are five things to know about the linebacker:
1. SoCal homecoming
The newest member of the Chargers is back in Los Angeles.
Raised in South Central Los Angeles, Henley now comes back home after spending his collegiate career outside of California.
2. Production at every stop
Henley has quite the resumé coming into the NFL.
Coming out of high school, Henley began as a wide receiver at Nevada, the only program to offer him a full scholarship. Over his five seasons with the Wolfpack, Henley eventually landed as a full-time linebacker in 2020 — and never looked back.
It all clicked for Henley in 2021, earning All-Mountain West Conference Second-Team honors and leading Nevada in tackles with 94. His success with the Wolfpack led him to Washington State where he continued to shine at linebacker in his lone season in the Pac-12.
Henley had the second-most tackles and was top five in tackles for loss in the conference and earned All-Pac-12 First-Team honors as a linebacker.
3. Butkus Award finalist
His final collegiate season was Henley's best from a production and accolade standpoint.
He did it all, leading the team in tackles both on defense and on special teams and stuffing the stat sheet while manning the middle of the Cougars defense.
Henley made Washington State history when he became the first Butkus Award finalist (nation's top linebacker) in school history.
4. A versatile player
If it seems like Henley can do it all on the field, it's because he has.
The newest member of the Chargers is no stranger to many positions on the football field. In high school, Henley was primarily a quarterback, but as a senior also played defensive end, safety, wide receiver and even kicker due to his team needing players at those spots.
And while Henley originally joined Nevada as a wide receiver, he transitioned through the safety and nickel positions before eventually settling at linebacker in 2020.
5. A local kid
Henley grew up a ball boy for Crenshaw High School, the school he would eventually end up playing for in high school later in life, and even saw future NFL wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas lead the school to the state championship game.
And his high school career was dominant, helping Crenshaw make the playoffs in 2016. As a junior, Henley was also named the Co-MVP of the Coliseum League.
