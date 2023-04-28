Top Internet Reactions to Chargers Drafting WR Quentin Johnston

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from the Chargers taking TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the 21st pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft:
THE PICK IS IN ! @MrJohnston____ to the L.A. Chargers with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft 🐸#GoFrogs #ProFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/uWmgpqS8Ij— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) April 28, 2023
Chargers got another deep threat 🎯🔥— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023
TCU star WR Quentin Johnston is heading to L.A. pic.twitter.com/zGGo55VzGo
The last offensive player from TCU that the Chargers drafted turned out pretty good.— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) April 28, 2023
Also, Quentin Johnston’s collegiate career ended in the same place he’ll call home in the NFL: SoFi Stadium.
21. #Chargers - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU. Best YAC WR in the class. Big-bodied type. Not a contested-catch dominator but can flashy tremendous circus-grab ability. Explosive. Not a true separator. Love him as initially the 3rd option. Grade: A+— Chris Trapasso 🏈 (@ChrisTrapasso) April 28, 2023
The Chargers are just going to try to outscore everybody. Quentin Johnston is a BIG PLAY WAITING TO HAPPEN with impressive run after the catch ability for a tall receiver. Johnston will receive a lot 1 on 1 coverage lining up with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2023
Kellen Moore will know how to use Quentin Johnston.— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 28, 2023
From ESPN draft analysts on new #Chargers WR Quentin Johnston: "Johnston is a long-strider but has good timed-speed for such a big wideout. He is a deep threat with the buildup speed to stretch the field."— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) April 28, 2023
L.A. Chargers select TCU WR Quentin Johnston 21st overall⚡️— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 28, 2023
19 missed tackles forced last season (1st among Big 12 WRs) pic.twitter.com/PyCwriZBDH
Interesting nugget on Quentin Johnston from @dpbrugler: He ranked No. 2 in FBS last year with 8.9 yards after the catch per reception. Definitely a missing element in #Chargers offense.— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) April 28, 2023
Quentin Johnston is a GAMER!! 🙌— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2023
The @chargers select the @TCUFootball WR at No. 21 overall.
pic.twitter.com/VArPoDiIJn
Congratulations Quentin Johnston!— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 28, 2023
The new-look Chargers offense ⚡ pic.twitter.com/DQTyMnMOHe— PFF (@PFF) April 28, 2023
