Top Quotes | New Edge Rusher Tuli Tuipulotu Joins the Bolts

Edge Rusher Tuli Tuipulotu

On his reaction to being selected by the Chargers:

"It's kind of funny. I wasn't even really watching the draft. I was outside with the family, we were all chilling outside. My mom was yelling at me to come to her because she wanted me to go grab my grandma from the car at the front, so she called me, I walked to the front and I got a call and I walked away [laughter]. It was a blessing, for sure. I'm excited to get to work."

On his reaction to remaining in Los Angeles:

"I'm happy, for sure. I haven't left LA for most of my life. I was kind of preparing myself to like go somewhere far, like all the way to the East Coast or something, but I'm happy to stay home and be close to family."

On having the opportunity to learn from Chargers OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack: