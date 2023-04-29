Top Quotes | New Edge Rusher Tuli Tuipulotu Joins the Bolts

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu's post-draft media availability on Friday:
Edge Rusher Tuli Tuipulotu
On his reaction to being selected by the Chargers:
"It's kind of funny. I wasn't even really watching the draft. I was outside with the family, we were all chilling outside. My mom was yelling at me to come to her because she wanted me to go grab my grandma from the car at the front, so she called me, I walked to the front and I got a call and I walked away [laughter]. It was a blessing, for sure. I'm excited to get to work."
On his reaction to remaining in Los Angeles:
"I'm happy, for sure. I haven't left LA for most of my life. I was kind of preparing myself to like go somewhere far, like all the way to the East Coast or something, but I'm happy to stay home and be close to family."
On having the opportunity to learn from Chargers OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack:
"I'm blessed. Coming into the league, that's what I wanted. I wanted the best to learn from, and, man, Joey Bosa and Khalil [Mack]? That's crazy. I'm excited for opportunity. I'm a sponge, so I am going to just absorb all of the info that they give me and just try to get better and make an impact on the team."
On his heritage:
"It means everything to me. Too bad I wasn't on TV, my jacket that I wore today says 'Tongans'. My parents are from Tonga, that is what I represent. My celebration, I'm always throwing up the T and that's what it stands for. Hopefully, at next level, I get to make some plays and be able to showcase the Ts."
On his play-style:
"I wouldn't say anything too crazy. I really like to set up my moves. I try to make everything look exactly the same. I work everything off of power. I have to add more to arsenal, learn more. I'm excited."
On the type of player that he is:
"A true team player. I'll do anything for his team, whatever they need me to do, as long as I get to contribute to the team, whether that's being on special teams, coming off of the bench and just helping out. I'll just do whatever I can help the team."
