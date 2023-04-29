5 Things to Know About New Chargers QB Max Duggan

3. Dual threat

Part of what made Duggan's final season at TCU special was his ability not only pass it, but run it himself.

In 2022 alone, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 423 yards and nine touchdowns. His longest run of his career came in 2020, where he took one 81 yards for a touchdown. His 28 career rushing touchdowns rank sixth in the history of the Horned Frogs.

Throughout his four years at quarterback, Duggan finished with 1,856 total yards on the ground.

4. Coached by his father

The football ties run deep with Duggan, as he had the opportunity to be coached by his father, Jim when he was in high school at Lewis Central High School.

Under his father, Duggan would go on to become the No. 1 recruit in the state of Iowa and lead his high school to their first state semifinal playoff game. His performance during his senior season earned him the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year award.

5. Horned Frogs in LA

Make that another Horned Frog on the Chargers.

With the selection of Duggan, three out of the seven Bolts draft picks during the 2023 NFL Draft came from TCU.

Duggan will be reunited with Chargers first-round pick Quentin Johnston and fourth-round pick Derius Davis — both of whom were big targets for Duggan throughout his time at TCU.