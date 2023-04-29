Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Things to Know About New Chargers QB Max Duggan

Apr 29, 2023 at 04:19 PM
Omar Navarro

AP Photo/LM Otero

The Chargers took Max Duggan in the seventh round (No. 239 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Here are five things to know about the TCU quarterback:

1. Heisman Finalist

Max Duggan capped off his career at TCU with a season to remember.

The four-year starter made history leading the Horned Frogs to their first College Football Playoff appearance. In 15 games he lit up the stat sheet, as he was responsible for 4,054 total yards and 41 total touchdowns.

His stellar campaign earned him a spot as a Heisman Trophy finalist, TCU's first since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2000. Duggan finished second in the race.

2. In the record books

Duggan established himself near the top of a lot of the TCU record books.

In four years, the quarterback finished second in school history in career touchdown passes (73) and is third all-time with 9,618 passing yards.

Duggan's 41 total touchdowns in 2022 were the second-most ever in TCU history. His 32 touchdowns through the air was also good for second-most, as Duggan finished his career with the Horned Frogs as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in school history.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 43-40 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 43-40 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) reacts after TCU made a first down against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) reacts after TCU made a first down against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 34-24.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FILE - TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes with blocking from teammate offensive tackle Andrew Coker against Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 26, 2022. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions, and run for 404 yards with six more scores, heading into the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FILE - TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes with blocking from teammate offensive tackle Andrew Coker against Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 26, 2022. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions, and run for 404 yards with six more scores, heading into the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs with the ball during the second overtime period of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs with the ball during the second overtime period of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes during the first half of an NCAA college game against SMU on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes during the first half of an NCAA college game against SMU on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

3. Dual threat

Part of what made Duggan's final season at TCU special was his ability not only pass it, but run it himself.

In 2022 alone, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 423 yards and nine touchdowns. His longest run of his career came in 2020, where he took one 81 yards for a touchdown. His 28 career rushing touchdowns rank sixth in the history of the Horned Frogs.

Throughout his four years at quarterback, Duggan finished with 1,856 total yards on the ground.

4. Coached by his father

The football ties run deep with Duggan, as he had the opportunity to be coached by his father, Jim when he was in high school at Lewis Central High School.

Under his father, Duggan would go on to become the No. 1 recruit in the state of Iowa and lead his high school to their first state semifinal playoff game. His performance during his senior season earned him the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year award.

5. Horned Frogs in LA

Make that another Horned Frog on the Chargers.

With the selection of Duggan, three out of the seven Bolts draft picks during the 2023 NFL Draft came from TCU.

Duggan will be reunited with Chargers first-round pick Quentin Johnston and fourth-round pick Derius Davis — both of whom were big targets for Duggan throughout his time at TCU.

In 2022 alone, Duggan connected with Johnston and Davis on 102 combined receptions for 1,600 receiving yards.

