Top Quotes | Telesco, Staley on Johnston, Round 1 of Draft

General Manager Tom Telesco
On selecting WR Quentin Johnston:
"He's big, strong and fast. That's a good way to start it off as a player. Great work ethic that we love. We know all of these players that are drafted. They're all talented, but once they get in this league, it takes a lot of work to get to where you want to go and keep improving. He has some physical characteristics that we think he can add to our offense in a different role. We're trying to give [QB] Justin [Herbert], our whole offense and [Offensive Coordinator] Kellen Moore a lot of different styles of players to use in different situations. We think he can fit that."
On what Johnston does differently:
"We love his run-after-catch skills. He's a big receiver, but he has really quick feet to change directions — so he can not only try and make somebody miss to make yards but also, he's big and strong to pull through some tackles. I think that's one element to our offense that he can add that would really help us. Skillful receivers on the outside — this is a passing league. The more receivers we can have, the better for our quarterback. We're happy to have him."
On Johnston's work ethic:
"It went well beyond the combine interview, but when you meet him, his work ethic just really stands out. You can tell he was raised the right way. He was a big recruit out of high school in the state of Texas, which means a lot. He was a three-sport player in high school, which you don't see very often, especially for such a high-level player. Then, he played right away at TCU. We like guys that can come in and have a desire and drive to be great. He has that and he knows that. When you're coming in as a young player, especially him coming into our receiver room — I told him on the phone, 'It's a stacked group as it is right now. You're doing to add to it.' We just love the makeup that he brings, his intangibles as well as his talent."
On the excitement in the draft room:
"Pretty good. I know our offensive coaches were really, really happy. They were ecstatic. On the opposite side of that, you have the defensive coaches waiting for tomorrow. There was a lot of excitement there, especially from the offensive coaches."
On Johnston joining the wide receivers room:
"It's going to be tremendous [for his development]. He can watch what [WR Joshua] Josh [Palmer] went through. I think that's a really good comparison, what Josh went through from college to his first year as a pro. To walk in the room with Mike Williams and [WR] Keenan Allen, it can't get much better than that. He's 21-years-old. He's a young player with just three years in college. He isn't one of these kids that played five or six years with the COVID rule. He's still really young. He has a lot of learning to do, especially at that position. To step in and watch guys who have done it and done it at a high level that are really masters of their craft, I think is really going to help them."
Head Coach Brandon Staley
On the selection of WR Quentin Johnston and Johnston's outlook:
"We're very excited that we drafted Quentin Johnston. As for his forecasting and where he is going to fit in, I know that we are really excited to have him. He comes into a wide receiver room that as is as good as any in the NFL. There are so many good mentors for him in that room with two of the best receivers in the game with [WR] Mike Williams and [WR] Keenan Allen. Then, a young receiver, [WR] Joshua Palmer, who we think is fantastic. All Quentin needs to do is come be himself, that's why we drafted him. We're excited to have him. The big thing is just getting him in our building and having him be a part of the team. How that takes shape, there is a lot of time between now and when we play to define all of that. But, we're super excited to have him."
On if Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore was in the draft room tonight for Johnston's selection:
"Yeah, all of our coaches were. Our entire coaching staff is involved in that process. Our defensive coaches watch offensive players, too, to kind of cross-check it. This is a guy that we had really strong grades on. There's a really high opinion of him. I know that our defensive coaches thought this guy was fantastic, a tough cover. When we were evaluating the defensive players in the draft, Quentin just kept showing up, and that wasn't just this year, it was in years prior, too. This guy was fantastic. I think that he is going to be a great fit for our team. He really adds a dimension that, I think, can make us really exciting on offense."
On Johnston's traits that 'stood out' in the evaluation process:
"The production on the film. In every game, this guy is scoring the football. He's a threat to go from anywhere. For a big guy, he's not a build-speed player. This guy can catch a hitch, he can catch a hinge outside. When he catches it, he is very sudden. I think he surprises people because he is a bigger guy and they're thinking, maybe, 'Hey, maybe I have a chance at this.' But, then, he moves like a much smaller player with the ball in his hands. He's pulling away from guys. Against Michigan, [Michigan DB] DJ Turner, he was 4.2-something DB and [Quentin] catches a shallow-cross and goes 70-plus yards for a touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl. You're seeing that all over the movie. I think that's really exciting. We're excited to add him to our group."
On Johnston's ability to gain yardage after the catch:
"His ability to play outside the red line and play above the rim outside, and then inside, being able to really take it a long way — when you can throw something short, whether it's a speed sweep, something short, whether it's a hitch, shall-cross, slant, and then being able to take it a long way, we felt like that was a winning edge for him. You've heard me talk about scoring the football and how that's something that I think really separates Mike [Williams] from a lot of the rest of the receivers in the NFL is that he can score it, and I think that this guy can do the same thing."
