Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Quotes | Telesco, Staley on Johnston, Round 1 of Draft

Apr 27, 2023 at 10:46 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Tom Draft TQ

Take a look at top quotes from Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco and Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley's post-draft media availability on Thursday:

General Manager Tom Telesco

On selecting WR Quentin Johnston:

"He's big, strong and fast. That's a good way to start it off as a player. Great work ethic that we love. We know all of these players that are drafted. They're all talented, but once they get in this league, it takes a lot of work to get to where you want to go and keep improving. He has some physical characteristics that we think he can add to our offense in a different role. We're trying to give [QB] Justin [Herbert], our whole offense and [Offensive Coordinator] Kellen Moore a lot of different styles of players to use in different situations. We think he can fit that."

On what Johnston does differently:

"We love his run-after-catch skills. He's a big receiver, but he has really quick feet to change directions — so he can not only try and make somebody miss to make yards but also, he's big and strong to pull through some tackles. I think that's one element to our offense that he can add that would really help us. Skillful receivers on the outside — this is a passing league. The more receivers we can have, the better for our quarterback. We're happy to have him."

On Johnston's work ethic:

"It went well beyond the combine interview, but when you meet him, his work ethic just really stands out. You can tell he was raised the right way. He was a big recruit out of high school in the state of Texas, which means a lot. He was a three-sport player in high school, which you don't see very often, especially for such a high-level player. Then, he played right away at TCU. We like guys that can come in and have a desire and drive to be great. He has that and he knows that. When you're coming in as a young player, especially him coming into our receiver room — I told him on the phone, 'It's a stacked group as it is right now. You're doing to add to it.' We just love the makeup that he brings, his intangibles as well as his talent."

Photos: Get to Know First Round Pick Quentin Johnston

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2023 first-round Draft pick, wide receiver Quentin Johnston from Texas Christian University.

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of California cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (7) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
1 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of California cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (7) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs past Texas linebacker Jett Bush (43) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
2 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs past Texas linebacker Jett Bush (43) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
3 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a one-handed catch in front of Baylor cornerback Raleigh Texada during an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
4 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a one-handed catch in front of Baylor cornerback Raleigh Texada during an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 43-40 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
7 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 43-40 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston holds the trophy after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. TCU defeated Michigan 51-45. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
8 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston holds the trophy after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. TCU defeated Michigan 51-45. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is defended by West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
9 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is defended by West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

Kathleen Batten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) dodges the tackle by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
10 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) dodges the tackle by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches the game-winning touchdown under pressure from Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
11 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches the game-winning touchdown under pressure from Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) escapes the tackle by Kansas safety O.J. Burroughs (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
12 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) escapes the tackle by Kansas safety O.J. Burroughs (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs past Kansas defensive lineman Malcolm Lee (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
13 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs past Kansas defensive lineman Malcolm Lee (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a touchdown pass as Baylor safety Lorando Johnson (11) reacts to the play in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
14 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a touchdown pass as Baylor safety Lorando Johnson (11) reacts to the play in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
15 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On the excitement in the draft room:

"Pretty good. I know our offensive coaches were really, really happy. They were ecstatic. On the opposite side of that, you have the defensive coaches waiting for tomorrow. There was a lot of excitement there, especially from the offensive coaches."

On Johnston joining the wide receivers room:

"It's going to be tremendous [for his development]. He can watch what [WR Joshua] Josh [Palmer] went through. I think that's a really good comparison, what Josh went through from college to his first year as a pro. To walk in the room with Mike Williams and [WR] Keenan Allen, it can't get much better than that. He's 21-years-old. He's a young player with just three years in college. He isn't one of these kids that played five or six years with the COVID rule. He's still really young. He has a lot of learning to do, especially at that position. To step in and watch guys who have done it and done it at a high level that are really masters of their craft, I think is really going to help them."

Head Coach Brandon Staley

On the selection of WR Quentin Johnston and Johnston's outlook:

"We're very excited that we drafted Quentin Johnston. As for his forecasting and where he is going to fit in, I know that we are really excited to have him. He comes into a wide receiver room that as is as good as any in the NFL. There are so many good mentors for him in that room with two of the best receivers in the game with [WR] Mike Williams and [WR] Keenan Allen. Then, a young receiver, [WR] Joshua Palmer, who we think is fantastic. All Quentin needs to do is come be himself, that's why we drafted him. We're excited to have him. The big thing is just getting him in our building and having him be a part of the team. How that takes shape, there is a lot of time between now and when we play to define all of that. But, we're super excited to have him."

On if Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore was in the draft room tonight for Johnston's selection:

"Yeah, all of our coaches were. Our entire coaching staff is involved in that process. Our defensive coaches watch offensive players, too, to kind of cross-check it. This is a guy that we had really strong grades on. There's a really high opinion of him. I know that our defensive coaches thought this guy was fantastic, a tough cover. When we were evaluating the defensive players in the draft, Quentin just kept showing up, and that wasn't just this year, it was in years prior, too. This guy was fantastic. I think that he is going to be a great fit for our team. He really adds a dimension that, I think, can make us really exciting on offense."

On Johnston's traits that 'stood out' in the evaluation process:

"The production on the film. In every game, this guy is scoring the football. He's a threat to go from anywhere. For a big guy, he's not a build-speed player. This guy can catch a hitch, he can catch a hinge outside. When he catches it, he is very sudden. I think he surprises people because he is a bigger guy and they're thinking, maybe, 'Hey, maybe I have a chance at this.' But, then, he moves like a much smaller player with the ball in his hands. He's pulling away from guys. Against Michigan, [Michigan DB] DJ Turner, he was 4.2-something DB and [Quentin] catches a shallow-cross and goes 70-plus yards for a touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl. You're seeing that all over the movie. I think that's really exciting. We're excited to add him to our group."

On Johnston's ability to gain yardage after the catch:

"His ability to play outside the red line and play above the rim outside, and then inside, being able to really take it a long way — when you can throw something short, whether it's a speed sweep, something short, whether it's a hitch, shall-cross, slant, and then being able to take it a long way, we felt like that was a winning edge for him. You've heard me talk about scoring the football and how that's something that I think really separates Mike [Williams] from a lot of the rest of the receivers in the NFL is that he can score it, and I think that this guy can do the same thing."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | New WR Quentin Johnston on Joining the Bolts

"All I knew was that I wanted to go to a team as soon as I can and get to work. I'm very happy and I'm very blessed."

news

Top Quotes | Chargers Begin 2023 Offseason Program

"It's been 93 days since our last ball game, so we're ready to get started ...  We're excited to start doing football."

news

Top Quotes | Tom Telesco at 2023 Annual League Meeting

"I think from where we were as a football team, cap space-wise, where our roster is, what our resources were, I think it went pretty well."

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley at 2023 Annual League Meeting

"Obviously, there's still process from now until the draft and after the draft … so we'll see where it goes, but we feel really good about our football team."

news

Full Transcript: Derrick Ansley Meets With the Media

Here is everything new Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley said Tuesday when he met with media members

news

Full Transcript: Kellen Moore Meets with the Media

Here is everything new Chargers Offensive Coordinator said Wednesday morning when he met with media members

news

Top Quotes | Tom Telesco's Season-Ending Press Conference

"Our current team of players and our coaches, they are really mentally tough people, and that's not by accident, that's intentional. Those are the type of people that we bring in here."

news

Top Quotes | Brandon Staley's Season-Ending Press Conference

"I'm really excited to get this process started ... I know that if we keep making that type of progress, we will consistently be there at the end."

news

What the Jaguars Are Saying About the Chargers Ahead of Wild Card Game

"There's some new faces on their side. There's some new faces on our side ... It just comes down to execution, both sides, them and us."

news

Top Quotes | Bolts Begin Wild Card Week

"That's where you find out a lot about where you are. We're excited that we're here. Like I said, it's just the beginning."

news

Coach Staley's Full Transcript: Monday Media Availability

Here's what Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Monday ahead of a Wild Card playoff game against the Jaguars

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising