Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Takeaways: Telesco, Staley Recap Chargers Day 2 Picks 

Published: Apr 28, 2023 at 10:34 PM Updated: Apr 28, 2023 at 10:35 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

5T

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books.

The Chargers added a pair of defensive players in USC edge Tuli Tuipulotu (second round, No. 54) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (third round, No. 85).

Day 3 of the draft begins Saturday at 9 a.m. (PT). Follow all of the Bolts moves here with the Chargers 2023 Draft Tracker.

Here are five takeaways from Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley and Tuipulotu:

1. Tuipulotu is a stud

Good luck finding a better college football defender than Tuipulotu in 2022.

The former USC dominated with a nation-best 13.5 sacks and finished second in the country with 22 tackles for loss.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley raved about the chance to add Tuipulotu to the roster.

"One of the top players in the country on defense. He has a lot of the characteristics that we think translate to playing championship defense," Staley said. "He's really tough and rugged at the point of attack. He's versatile. He can rush from the outside and from the inside. He has versatility that way.

"He has the play style that we're really attracted to. He was here at our local pro day, got to know him a little bit even better," Staley added. "He's a guy that just really grew on us in the process. I'm very excited to add him to our group."

Telesco also mentioned Tuipulotu's skillset as something that drew him to the Chargers.

"He's really quick, great hand use. Just has a great ability to get off blocks one way or another, whether it's instincts, slipperiness, hand use, power," Telesco said. "He just is an active, active player. He has big size, is powerful. He can play on the outside. We'll probably use him a lot of different ways."

The 20-year-old Tuipulotu is listed at 6-foot-3 and 266 pounds.

2. Henley offers versatility

It seems Henley has played almost every position on the field in his football career.

He was a quarterback, defensive end, safety and even kicker in high school. He landed at Nevada as a wide receiver before moving to safety and eventually linebacker, where he flourished before transferring to Washington State.

Telesco said Henley has had an "interesting story" of late but said the player has been able to excel no matter where he's been at on the field.

"His journey has been pretty interesting from high school to Washington State," Telesco said. "He's really instinctive. He's extremely fast. He's a violent hitter when he gets there.

"He's played a lot of special teams snaps in his career. That really was a big part of the equation, too. Adding depth, adding special teams players," Telesco added. "He still played a lot of special teams even this past year at Washington State. We got an increase of depth there at linebacker, but potentially a really good special teams player, as well."

Staley, who has placed a strong emphasis on special teams since he arrived in 2021, said Henley fits the mold of what the Bolts and Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken are looking for.

"The special teams value, too. To be a dynamic playmaker, a four-core player, and then a guy that we think eventually at linebacker," Staley said.

Henley's defensive abilities could show up later.

"If you take a look at his last year at Washington State, I think, in the run game and pass coverage," Staley said. "And then he was an outstanding rusher, had five sacks his last year there — any time that you can get a three-down linebacker that can really run, we feel like that's a really tough thing to find nowadays."

3. Learning from key vets

Both Tuipulotu and Henley are entering ideal situations as rookies.

Tuipulotu gets to join a room featuring Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, two of the league's best players at their positions.

"You're talking about a 20-year-old player that's going to walk into a room with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. That's pretty good, and Chris Rumph [II]. I like those four guys," Telesco said.

Henley, meanwhile, will link up with Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray, Jr.

"What a wealth of knowledge," Staley said of both player. "They are two of the type of guys that will be able to soak all of that up from Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, and in Daiyan's case, from an Eric Kendricks. Kenneth Murray is going into his fourth year playing, so there's a lot of wisdom there.

"I know that they'll take full advantage of it. I think that they're going to fit really well with our football team," Staley added.

Tuipulotu, for his part, was fired up for the chance to be around Bosa and Mack on a daily basis.

"I'm blessed. Coming into the league, that's what I wanted," Tuipulotu said. "I wanted the best to learn from, and, man, Joey Bosa and Khalil? That's crazy.

"I'm excited for opportunity. I'm a sponge, so I am going to just absorb all of the info that they give me and just try to get better and make an impact on the team," Tuipulotu added.

Related Links

Photos: Get to Know Third Round Pick Daiyan Henley

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2023 third-round Draft pick LB Daiyan Henley, from Washinton State.

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 15

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 15

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington St. linebacker Daiyan Henley participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
3 / 15

Washington St. linebacker Daiyan Henley participates in the 40-yard dash during the 2023 Scouting Combine on Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
4 / 15

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley looks to the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
5 / 15

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley looks to the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
6 / 15

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 15

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs onto the field during Senior Night before an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
8 / 15

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley runs onto the field during Senior Night before an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National linebacker Daiyan Henley of Washington State (1) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 15

National linebacker Daiyan Henley of Washington State (1) runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National linebacker Daiyan Henley of Washington State (1) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10 / 15

National linebacker Daiyan Henley of Washington State (1) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Washington State linebackers Daiyan Henley (1) and Francisco Mauigoa (51) follow a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
11 / 15

Washington State linebackers Daiyan Henley (1) and Francisco Mauigoa (51) follow a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
12 / 15

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
13 / 15

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
14 / 15

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley is a graduate transfer from Nevada, and looks like the steal of the transfer portal this year as the Cougars prepare to host No. 15 Oregon. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)
15 / 15

FILE - Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley is a graduate transfer from Nevada, and looks like the steal of the transfer portal this year as the Cougars prepare to host No. 15 Oregon. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Local roots

Tuipulotu and Henley won't have to go far to meet their new teammates.

Tuipulotu grew up outside of Los Angeles and went to USC, while Henley is from Crenshaw and is also a local kid.

Telesco and Staley both mentioned the local high school football scene as a hotbed for talent.

"I mean, it's a feather in the cap for high school football in this area to have two kids — one from Crenshaw, one from Lawndale High School," Telesco said. "Two really good programs. These kids are going to be NFL players."

Staley, who is from Ohio, said the talent on the West Coast in on another level.

"I know that Southern California is one of the premier places in the country to play football," Staley said. "Being here three years — I'm from Northeast Ohio, one of the special places in the country for football — but Southern California, that's taking it to a different level."

The Chargers held a local pro day earlier this month, which Tuipulotu and Henley both attended. It was simply another tool for the Bolts to get a closer look at each player.

"Since I've been the head coach here, the local pro day has been really good to us," Staley said. "Last year, [DL] Otito [Obonnia] was here. That was something that was really impressive to us, was spending time with him.

"It's one of those things that's part of the process. These two guys really, I thought, took advantage of their opportunity in that setting," Staley added.

With three NFL teams in California, Tuipulotu figured his chances of staying in his home state were slim. Good thing he was wrong.

"I'm happy, for sure. I haven't left LA for most of my life," Tuipulotu said. "I was kind of preparing myself to like go somewhere far, like all the way to the East Coast or something, but I'm happy to stay home and be close to family."

5. An eye on the future

The draft is a celebrated and hyped event, one that features plenty of hoopla and speculation.

But there's a long-term aspect of it, too, even if the focus is usually on how picks can impact a team right away.

Both Tuipulotu and Henley will have roles as rookies, sure. Yet if you look further down the road, both could be key components on the Chargers defense.

"It's funny because when we talk about these players in the draft room and meetings, we're talking long-term with all of them," Telesco said. "Then, I come in here and everybody wants to know where they're going to play opening day.

"It's always long-term with these players when we're drafting them, from the first round to the sixth or seventh round," Telesco added. "Obviously, there will be a short-term outlook on how they may fit a role early, but after that, as you know, where do we project them three or four years down the road? That's a big part of it."

Telesco said taking a measured approach in the draft is "the whole thing" and why the draft is so valuable.

"You're signing a rookie for four or five years, that's the vision. There are different paths for everybody, in terms of how quickly people play and what their role is," Staley said. "Maybe this is what I thought his role would be, and then some things happen and this is what it becomes.

"You guys have seen it, since I've been the head coach, there are some guys that don't play very much at all, and then, midway through the year after your bye, then they play a whole bunch down the stretch," Staley continued. "I think that light goes on at different points for players.

"This is a developmental game, so we definitely have that long-term path," Staley added. "I think that's why it's important to be connected, personnel and coaching, and really be aligned in your vision for the role and how you're going to utilize them."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Quentin Johnston Fired Up to be With Chargers

"It's been a mix of emotions. I didn't know whether to smile, do a back flip or cry ... a special experience for me and also my family."

news

5 Takeaways: Quentin Johnston Has All the Traits to Succeed

"It comes down to a mindset. It's a want to get extra yards, a want to keep fighting for yards, a first down, things like that."

news

5 Chargers Final Thoughts Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft just one day away, here are key Bolts storylines to follow this week

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers GM Tom Telesco's Pre-Draft Press Conference

"We'll see how it plays out, but I feel like our roster is at a point where we're not forced to go one direction or another."

news

5 Takeaways: Daniel Jeremiah on Bolts 1st-Round Options

The NFL Network analyst talked about some of the storylines ahead of next week's draft and looked at a possible Chargers trade down scenario

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers, Staley Focused on 'Brand New' Start in 2023

Here are the key topics Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley discussed Monday as the Bolts began their voluntary offseason program

news

5 Takeaways: Telesco on Free Agency, New-Look Offensive Line & the AFC West

Here are the key topics Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco discussed Monday evening at the 2023 Annual League Meeting in Phoenix

news

5 Takeaways: Staley on Ekeler's Contract, Kendricks' Role & Pick No. 21

Here are the key topics Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley discussed Monday morning at the 2023 Annual League Meeting in Phoenix

news

What We Learned at the 2023 Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books. Here's what we now know after the week that was in Indianapolis.

news

5 Takeaways From Derrick Ansley's Media Availability

The Chargers new defensive coordinator met with local reporters earlier this week to express his excitement for his new role and his vision for 2023

news

5 Takeaways: Staley on New Coordinators, 2023 Goals and Salyer's Future

Here are the key takeaways from  Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley's chat with local media members Tuesday afternoon in Indianapolis

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

Latest News
Advertising