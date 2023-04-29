5 Takeaways: Telesco, Staley Recap Chargers Day 2 Picks 

4. Local roots

Tuipulotu and Henley won't have to go far to meet their new teammates.

Tuipulotu grew up outside of Los Angeles and went to USC, while Henley is from Crenshaw and is also a local kid.

Telesco and Staley both mentioned the local high school football scene as a hotbed for talent.

"I mean, it's a feather in the cap for high school football in this area to have two kids — one from Crenshaw, one from Lawndale High School," Telesco said. "Two really good programs. These kids are going to be NFL players."

Staley, who is from Ohio, said the talent on the West Coast in on another level.

"I know that Southern California is one of the premier places in the country to play football," Staley said. "Being here three years — I'm from Northeast Ohio, one of the special places in the country for football — but Southern California, that's taking it to a different level."

The Chargers held a local pro day earlier this month, which Tuipulotu and Henley both attended. It was simply another tool for the Bolts to get a closer look at each player.

"Since I've been the head coach here, the local pro day has been really good to us," Staley said. "Last year, [DL] Otito [Obonnia] was here. That was something that was really impressive to us, was spending time with him.

"It's one of those things that's part of the process. These two guys really, I thought, took advantage of their opportunity in that setting," Staley added.

With three NFL teams in California, Tuipulotu figured his chances of staying in his home state were slim. Good thing he was wrong.

"I'm happy, for sure. I haven't left LA for most of my life," Tuipulotu said. "I was kind of preparing myself to like go somewhere far, like all the way to the East Coast or something, but I'm happy to stay home and be close to family."

5. An eye on the future

The draft is a celebrated and hyped event, one that features plenty of hoopla and speculation.

But there's a long-term aspect of it, too, even if the focus is usually on how picks can impact a team right away.

Both Tuipulotu and Henley will have roles as rookies, sure. Yet if you look further down the road, both could be key components on the Chargers defense.

"It's funny because when we talk about these players in the draft room and meetings, we're talking long-term with all of them," Telesco said. "Then, I come in here and everybody wants to know where they're going to play opening day.

"It's always long-term with these players when we're drafting them, from the first round to the sixth or seventh round," Telesco added. "Obviously, there will be a short-term outlook on how they may fit a role early, but after that, as you know, where do we project them three or four years down the road? That's a big part of it."

Telesco said taking a measured approach in the draft is "the whole thing" and why the draft is so valuable.

"You're signing a rookie for four or five years, that's the vision. There are different paths for everybody, in terms of how quickly people play and what their role is," Staley said. "Maybe this is what I thought his role would be, and then some things happen and this is what it becomes.

"You guys have seen it, since I've been the head coach, there are some guys that don't play very much at all, and then, midway through the year after your bye, then they play a whole bunch down the stretch," Staley continued. "I think that light goes on at different points for players.