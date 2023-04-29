Chargers Draft Davis, McFadden & Matlock on Day 3

Round 5 - Jordan McFadden

Three-year starter and team captain with experience at both tackle spots. McFadden lacks the height/length to stay at tackle in the NFL, but he has the broad frame and run-blocking acumen to fit as a guard. He's firm and accurate into blocks using good footwork to drive and turn opponents. He lacks ideal mass and will get dumped by twitchy run defenders at times. His protection experience at tackle is a big plus in his favor, but he still needs to fire his hands with better efficiency and from a tighter track. McFadden is a reliable prospect lacking desired measurables but has the chance to become a good backup with eventual starter potential.