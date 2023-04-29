Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

5 Things to Know About New Chargers DL Scott Matlock

Apr 29, 2023 at 02:47 PM
The Chargers took Scott Matlock in the sixth round (No. 200 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Here are five things to know about the Boise State defensive lineman:

1. Lots of availability

Matlock saw the field quite a bit throughout his time at Boise State.

The newest Bolts defensive tackle started every game for the Broncos in his last three years, making an impact all across the defensive line. In his collegiate career, he played 1,872 total snaps and made himself available for his team.

2. Big-time impact

An All-Mountain West Second Team selection in each of the last two seasons, Matlock really produced as his career progressed at Boise State. In 2022, he led the team in quarterback hurries and tackles among defensive linemen.

He also made his mark on special teams, blocking three kicks throughout his time at Boise State, one of which led to a Broncos touchdown return.

Matlock finished his college career with a total of 115 tackles (64 solo), 11.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and one force fumble.

3. Strong Pro Day

Matlock was not among those invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. However, that didn't stop him from getting on the radar NFL teams.

The Boise State product shined at the school's Pro Day performing well in the drills. He had 29 reps on the bench press, which would have been tied for third-most among all defensive tackles at the combine.

In addition to his 4.81 40-yard dash, which would have also been near the top of his position at the combine, Matlock also posted a 29.5-inch vertical jump.

4. All-around talent

Before he was in the defensive trenches in Boise, Matlock was a multi-sport athlete at Homedale High School in Idaho playing basketball and golf in addition to football.

He showed the versatility in high school, as he earned all-conference honors at tight end, offensive lineman and defensive lineman in his senior year.

5. Aerial threat

Matlock made sure to put those tight end skills he learned in high school to good use once he got to Boise State.

The defensive tackle lined up on offensive packages near the goal line at Boise State and was on the receiving end of a pair of touchdown grabs. His final offensive stat line in college?

Two receptions for four yards and two touchdowns.

