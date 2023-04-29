5 Things to Know About New Chargers DL Scott Matlock

3. Strong Pro Day

Matlock was not among those invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. However, that didn't stop him from getting on the radar NFL teams.

The Boise State product shined at the school's Pro Day performing well in the drills. He had 29 reps on the bench press, which would have been tied for third-most among all defensive tackles at the combine.

In addition to his 4.81 40-yard dash, which would have also been near the top of his position at the combine, Matlock also posted a 29.5-inch vertical jump.

4. All-around talent

Before he was in the defensive trenches in Boise, Matlock was a multi-sport athlete at Homedale High School in Idaho playing basketball and golf in addition to football.

He showed the versatility in high school, as he earned all-conference honors at tight end, offensive lineman and defensive lineman in his senior year.

5. Aerial threat

Matlock made sure to put those tight end skills he learned in high school to good use once he got to Boise State.

The defensive tackle lined up on offensive packages near the goal line at Boise State and was on the receiving end of a pair of touchdown grabs. His final offensive stat line in college?