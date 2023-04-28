5 Takeaways: Quentin Johnston Has All the Traits to Succeed

2. He'll learn from a great WR group

The Bolts wide receiver group got better Thursday night. Not that it wasn't already a strong position room.

"[Johnston] comes into a wide receiver room that as is as good as any in the NFL," Staley said. "There are so many good mentors for him in that room with two of the best receivers in the game with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.

"Then, a young receiver, Joshua Palmer, who we think is fantastic," Staley added. "All Quentin needs to do is come be himself, that's why we drafted him."

Johnston said shortly after being drafted that he planned on being a sponge and soaking up as much as he could from that group.

"That's a great receiver room. It's going to be good for me," Johnston said. "I can go in early and pick up a lot of knowledge from those guys and apply it to my game."

3. Another asset for Herbert

Can you ever have enough weapons for Justin Herbert?

The Chargers gave him another option in the passing game in Round 1, making it three straight drafts that the Bolts have taken an offensive player since selecting Herbert at No. 6 in 2020.

The Bolts added left tackle Rashawn Slater in 2021 and followed up with guard Zion Johnson a year ago. Now, Johnston is a weapon for Herbert on the outside.

"We drafted a tackle two years ago, a guard last year," Telesco said. "I said, 'Those aren't the most exciting picks, but they were needed picks.' You're always thinking about your quarterback.

"You think about your offensive coordinator — our new offensive coordinator [Kellen Moore] that's here," Telesco continued. "It's not that we're not going to look at the defensive side of the ball. Certainly, as you're building your offense, we're building it around our franchise quarterback."

Telesco later added: "The more receivers we can have, the better for our quarterback."

Johnston said he's already looking forward to working with Herbert, who has thrown for the most passing yards by a quarterback in a player's first three seasons in the league.

"Great quarterback," Johnston said. "I saw the call pop up and I'm like, 'OK, that's a great quarterback to be playing under.'

"I shouldn't have any problem coming in early and adjusting, soaking up as much stuff as I can from him as far as just football in general," Johnston added. "I feel like I need to come in, as a young guy, as a sponge, taking in as much information as I need to. Then, eventually, clicking with the quarterback and gaining that trust from him."

What was Herbert's reaction to the pick? Staley shared a tidbit Thursday night.