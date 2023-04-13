5 Wide Receivers You Should Know for the 2023 Draft

Is WR a position of need?

Again, it's not as if the Bolts are lacking talent and playmakers at this spot.

But with how pass-heavy the NFL has become, especially in the AFC, Renner believes that you can never have enough options in the passing game.

And while the Bolts have had a good but not great offense of late, Renner is ready to see the unit take its place among the elite offenses in the league.

The way to do that, he said, is by getting a wide receiver early in the draft.

"If you're trying to compete for a Super Bowl, you're trying to get to take it to the next level, I'd say it's pretty high," Renner said. "The return on in investment, bang for your buck, that position has to be of, anywhere they can address on the roster, it has to be [No.] 1 or 2."

Key draft questions

1. What would adding a dose of speed at WR do for Justin Herbert?

"Force the issue. If the guy is open down the football field, I think it'd be a welcome sight in that offense. A lot of the big plays, he has to throw guys open or trust that his guy is going to come down with it. More often than not, Herbert's a risk-averse guy. He's not putting the ball in harm's way, he's not putting the ball up for grabs. It's just not who he is. I think it just gives him more reason to pull the trigger down the football field when you need to give him reasons to. Obviously we've seen two years in now, he'll take any chance he gets to check it down and to not push the ball down the football field if there is something, if the layup or the easy throw is there."

2. Who's an impact player you like on Day 2?

"I love Tank Dell from Houston if you look at the dynamism, I think he's something that they don't have for sure. 4.4 guy, he's nasty with ball in his hands, you can throw screens to him and actually expect him to create something with it. I'm a big fan of him. Similar mold just looking for explosiveness, I think Tyler Scott from Cincinnati is a guy, something they don't have. Just high-end speed and athletic ability. I think he's a little bit of a project, but again, a player that has the tools to be a down field receiver."

3. Who is your No. 1 WR prospect this year and why?

"I'm going to have Jaxon Smith-Njigba as No. 1 wide receiver. It's been close though, Quentin Johnston is No. 2 behind him. I have them as the top two in their class fairly comfortably at the moment. I think JSN is as polished of a receiver you'll see. He may not be physically special, but the guy knows how to get open, knows how to run routes and that's going to translate. Quentin Johnston is just uniquely, physically gifted to play outside wide receiver. I think the explosiveness, the suddenness at his size, you can get away from NFL corners when you're that long and that explosive that you don't maybe have to run the full route tree, but on a certain route tree he's just going to be tough to stop."

4. How about a WR prospect with return ability on special teams?

"Dell [returned] 10 punts in his career and three of them he returned for touchdowns, but two were called back by penalty. He can return, so Dell I would highlight."

Expert rankings

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah currently has five wide receivers in his overall Top 50: 13. Jordan Addison, 19. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 22. Zay Flowers, 30. Quentin Johnston and 40. Jalin Hyatt.

ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr., has four wide receivers in his overall Top 25: 16. Flowers, 17. Smith-Njigba, 22. Addison and 24. Johnston.

Rankings for wide receivers by Jeremiah, his NFL Media counterpart Bucky Brooks, Kiper, analytics site Pro Football Focus and The Athletic's Dane Brugler are listed below.

Potential Chargers options