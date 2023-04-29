5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Derius Davis

3. Jet Award winner

As explosive as Davis was in the return game each year in college, his final year might have been his best.

Davis was awarded the Jet Award as the nation's top return specialist and selected as a First-Team All-American punt returner by multiple outlets for his explosive season in the return game.

He was one of only five players in college football with two returns for touchdowns in 2022 and ranked fourth in the nation with 14.9 per punt return.

4. A TCU reunion

It will be a TCU reunion on the Bolts.

Davis joins Chargers first-round pick Quentin Johnston in Los Angeles, the setting for both of their final collegiate game.

After threatening opposing teams as wide receivers at TCU, Davis and Johnston will get an opportunity to do that now in the pros.

5. Track star

Davis had a decorated high school career in both football and track.

Originally a cornerback, Davis was ranked No. 3 in the state of Louisiana at that position when he committed to TCU.

But that didn't mean Davis didn't do it all, as he also played on the offensive side of the ball at West Feliciana High School. In his senior year, Davis helped lead his school to 2017 3A state championship.