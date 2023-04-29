5 Things to Know About New Chargers WR Derius Davis

The Chargers took Derius Davis in the fourth round (No. 125 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Here are five things to know about the TCU wide receiver:
1. An explosive returner
Davis was also one of the most dangerous returners in the country in his college career.
In his time at TCU, Davis returned five punts for a touchdown in just 44 attempts — including returning one in his collegiate debut. He averaged 15.0 yards a return and was a threat to take it the other way each time he touched the ball given his explosive speed.
He also has experience in kickoff returns, as he had one touchdown in that department and averaged 29.6 yards a return in 2021.
2. Threat at WR
A five-year wide receiver at TCU, Davis came on strong in his final two years with the Horned Frogs, amassing 1,049 yards and six receiving touchdowns over that time frame. Davis also proved to be a threat on the ground, as he had a rushing touchdown each of his last two seasons.
He became a big weapon for TCU in their run to the National Championship Game, a game in which he broke 100 yards receiving.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2023 fourth-round Draft pick WR Derius Davis, from TCU.
3. Jet Award winner
As explosive as Davis was in the return game each year in college, his final year might have been his best.
Davis was awarded the Jet Award as the nation's top return specialist and selected as a First-Team All-American punt returner by multiple outlets for his explosive season in the return game.
He was one of only five players in college football with two returns for touchdowns in 2022 and ranked fourth in the nation with 14.9 per punt return.
4. A TCU reunion
It will be a TCU reunion on the Bolts.
Davis joins Chargers first-round pick Quentin Johnston in Los Angeles, the setting for both of their final collegiate game.
After threatening opposing teams as wide receivers at TCU, Davis and Johnston will get an opportunity to do that now in the pros.
5. Track star
Davis had a decorated high school career in both football and track.
Originally a cornerback, Davis was ranked No. 3 in the state of Louisiana at that position when he committed to TCU.
But that didn't mean Davis didn't do it all, as he also played on the offensive side of the ball at West Feliciana High School. In his senior year, Davis helped lead his school to 2017 3A state championship.
Davis also used his speed in another sport, as he was just as accomplished in track. He won the 200-meter state title from 2016-2018, and also dominated in the 400-meter.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.