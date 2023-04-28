How Quentin Johnston Impacts the Chargers Offense

Brugler also noted that Johnston was second in college football last year with 8.9 yards after the catch per reception.

Johnston doesn't just gain yards, he gains extra yards once the ball is in his hands.

Again, the Bolts don't need Johnston to light the world on fire as a rookie.

But with 4.51 speed and tremendous size at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, Johnston could be the missing element the Bolts were lacking a season ago.

A fun fact: Johnston averaged 19.0 yards per catch in his career at TCU. That was second among all active players when he decided to enter the draft.

Remember that the Chargers are still in a division with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and also reside in a conference that features a plethora of premium quarterbacks such as Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and now Aaron Rodgers, among others.

The chances of winning games by scoring less then 30 points isn't a great one.