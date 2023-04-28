How Quentin Johnston Impacts the Chargers Offense

The Chargers offense was missing a big-play potential a season ago.
Enter TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
The Bolts added a home-run threat to their offense Thursday night by taking Johnston with the 21st overall pick in the first round.
Johnston now joins a group that features Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer, all of whom are all still key components on the Bolts offense.
But Johnston could be viewed as a long-term option at that position group.
In the short term, the Bolts won't ask Johnston to be WR1 or likely even a second option in their passing game.
CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso loved the pick and envisions plenty of success for Johnston in powder blue.
But Johnston now has the chance to learn from a handful of established wide receivers while carving out a role for himself on offense.
There's a good chance that role is one of a player whom Justin Herbert connects with on deep passes. And speaking of Herbert, it's never a bad idea to continue to surround him with all the possible playmakers.
Here's what Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote about Johnston in his scouting report:
Overall, Johnston requires polish with his route-running and ball-finishing skills, but he offers legitimate big-play potential with his size-speed athleticism and catch radius. He has NFL-starting traits with upside as he continues to develop.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers 2023 first-round Draft pick, wide receiver Quentin Johnston from Texas Christian University.
Brugler also noted that Johnston was second in college football last year with 8.9 yards after the catch per reception.
Johnston doesn't just gain yards, he gains extra yards once the ball is in his hands.
Again, the Bolts don't need Johnston to light the world on fire as a rookie.
But with 4.51 speed and tremendous size at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds, Johnston could be the missing element the Bolts were lacking a season ago.
A fun fact: Johnston averaged 19.0 yards per catch in his career at TCU. That was second among all active players when he decided to enter the draft.
Remember that the Chargers are still in a division with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and also reside in a conference that features a plethora of premium quarterbacks such as Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and now Aaron Rodgers, among others.
The chances of winning games by scoring less then 30 points isn't a great one.
Johnston should add some firepower to the Bolts offense now and for the future, which could be just what the Chargers need to take the next step to their ultimate goal.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.