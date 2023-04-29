5 Things to Know About New Chargers Edge Tuli Tuipulotu

The Chargers added to their defense Friday night by taking Tuli Tuipulotu in the second round (No. 54 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about the edge rusher:

1. Staying in California

Tuipulotu won't have to go very far to continue his football career.

The Chargers second-round pick will stay in Southern California, where he played his collegiate football at USC.

And he didn't go very far to go to college either, as he grew up in Hawthorne and playing football at Lawndale High School.

2. A decorated player at USC

In just three years at USC, Tuipulotu was as productive as anyone at the collegiate level.

The newest member of the Bolts improved each of his years in college, finishing with a career total of 21 sacks and 32 tackles for loss. From the moment he stepped in as a first-year defensive lineman, he became a force on the Trojans defense.