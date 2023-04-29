Why Daiyan Henley is a Key Future Piece of the Chargers Defense

Daiyan Henley likely won't start at linebacker for the Chargers in 2023.

Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray, Jr., have those spots under control right now.

But Henley, the Bolts third-round pick at No. 85 on Friday night, could change that down the road.

Linebacker was always a sneaky need for the Chargers in this draft and the choice to add a player at that position on Day 2 of the draft highlights that.

Murray is entering the final season of his rookie deal and Kendricks, who is 31, signed to a two-year contract as a free agent last month.

The addition of Henley gives the Chargers someone who can provide depth behind those two players while contributing on special teams as a rookie.

Henley has a unique backstory as he originally went to Nevada as a wide receiver before switching to safety and then linebacker.

A superb athlete, Henley transferred to Washington State and blossomed into one of the nation's best players this past year when he was a finalist for the Butkus Award while finishing second in the Pac-12 in total tackles.

He also still played special teams to showcase his do-it-all approach on the field.

Entering the draft, Henley was the No. 1 linebacker prospect according to Pro Football Focus and Bleacher Report.

And while he surely still has room to grow, he has all the necessary tools to make a splash with the Bolts.

In a year or two, we could be talking about Henley being a special teams ace and a key starter in the middle of the Bolts defense.