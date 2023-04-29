Top Quotes | Daiyan Henley on Landing with the Bolts

On his relationship with former Chargers DL Brandon Mebane:

"He actually texted me, so I have to text him back. If he sees this before I text him back, I might be in trouble. I hope he doesn't see this before I take text him back."

On Mebane's influence:

"For the most part, just seeing him come from the same section as me, playing in the same city as me, and to go as far as he did. We're talking about a guy who spent countless seasons in the NFL. He is going to show me the way, the blueprint for being a veteran, that's what he means to me, a guy who knows how to do it the right way. We understand that this is a job, this is a profession. Every day, you have to make the right decision, just to be where you are. For the most part, it seems like he did that. I wasn't with him every day, but at the end of the road, he made it."

On being an 'older rookie' and if it's an 'advantage or disadvantage':

"Oh, man, my bones are shaking [laughter]. I like to say that it's an advantage just because how I break it down to myself. When people call you old, you have to make yourself feel good. I like to say that I have the wisdom of an older guy, but I have the health of a younger guy. If you look at my playing history, I don't have any injuries and haven't missed a game. We're going to knock on wood, which I don't see around here, so we're going to do it in spirit, but I haven't missed a game. The health of a younger guy with the wisdom of an older guy. Put that together and hope there's longevity."

