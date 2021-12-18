Bolts Battled In Primetime, Now Prepare for Final Push of Regular Season

Tuesday: Preparing for Kansas City for the second time this season

With the Bolts' focus on to Kansas City early in the week, linebacker Kyzir White talked about how him and his fellow linebackers have played together this season. White himself passed the century mark in tackles for the first time in his young NFL career.

"It means a lot," White said about passing 100 tackles on the year. "That is a big accomplishment … It took me four years to hit it … I feel like this is perfect timing for me. But I'm not done yet. I still want to keep going, keep getting better and keep helping this team win games."

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill talked about what they are going to have to do in order to prepare for the Chiefs for the second time this season, this time on Thursday Night Football. Hill referenced the Bolts' Week 3 victory over the Chiefs, but explained how his game plan will need to be different in order to find success.

"Obviously, there were a lot of good things in that ball game, but when you look back, it was three months ago, that was a long time ago," Hill said. "They were still finding themselves as a team, and we were still trying to find ourselves as a team. A lot of things were happening. We'll definitely look at that game and see what we did well, what we can improve on and see where we are at now, as a team. I think that we're both in different places. We have to continue to do what we do best and what's been good for us. Hopefully, that's enough for us to play well and, hopefully, come out with the win."